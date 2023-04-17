Poultry Feed Market Size to Reach US$ 257.4 Billion, CAGR 4% and Forecast By 2028 | IMARC Group

The global poultry feed market size reached US$ 202.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 257.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.

What is Poultry Feed Market?

Poultry feed represents specialized formulations produced for poultry, including chicken, geese, ducks, and other domestic birds. They are prepared using cereal, barley, wheat, sorghum, grains, oats, protein meals, fats, oils, etc., and are available in multiple forms, such as mashed, pellets, crumbles, etc. Poultry feed items provide the energy required for the development of the flesh, bone, feathers, and eggs of flocks. They even help improve the quality of poultry products. As a result, poultry feed products are in extensive demand among poultry farmers across the globe.

What Are The Key Factors Driving The Poultry Feed Market ?

The increasing poultry production and the rising consumption of eggs and meat across countries, on account of the elevating shift toward protein-rich diets, are among the key factors driving the poultry feed market. Additionally, the escalating requirement for chicken meat, owing to its affordability, ready availability, and lower fat content, which helps reduce cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and type 2 diabetes mellitus, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the growing utilization of automatic feeders and drinkers to enhance feeding in poultry farming is also positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the introduction of modern poultry feed variants that are produced by carefully selecting and blending ingredients to offer a highly nutritional diet that aids in maintaining the health of the animals and enhancing the quality of poultry products is further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the inflating investments in research and development (R&D) activities to help agricultural scientists focus on experimentation and chemical analysis to introduce improvements in existing animal diets are expected to bolster the poultry feed market over the forecasted period.

Breakup by Nature:

Breakup by Form:

Mashed

Pellets

Crumbles

Others

Breakup by Additives:

Antibiotics

Vitamins

Antioxidants

Amino Acid

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Others

Breakup by Animal Type:

Layers

Broilers

Turkey

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

By Geography:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Scenario with Key Players:

AFGRI Animal Feeds

Alltech

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company ADM

BASF SE BASFY

Cargill Inc.

Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited CHPFF

Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S CHYHY

De Heus Animal Nutrition

ForFarmers N.V. FFARM

Kent Nutrition Group (Kent Corporation)

Koninklijke DSM N.V.KDSKF

and Novus International Inc. (Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.) Inc.).

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

