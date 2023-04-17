Cyber Warfare Market To Reach US$ 128.5 Billion By 2028 And Industry Growth (CAGR of 15.2%) | Top Leaders: Airbus SE, BAE Systems plc, Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.

The rising utilization of cyber safety solutions among international organizations to protect their digital infrastructure and devices connected to the internet is among the key elements stimulating the cyber warfare market.

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cyber Warfare Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global cyber warfare market size reached US$ 51.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 128.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2% during 2023-2028.

Cyber Warfare Means:

Cyber warfare represents actions undertaken by an organization to target and attack computer network systems of other associations. It aims to disrupt, damage, or destroy military resources and financial, public, and safety infrastructure. Cyber warfare includes espionage, sabotage, electrical power grid, propaganda, economic disruption, and surprise cyberattack. Presently, it finds wide applications in aerospace, corporate, government, power and utilities, defense, and banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) sectors across the globe.

The rising utilization of cyber safety solutions among international organizations to protect their digital infrastructure and devices connected to the internet is among the key elements stimulating the cyber warfare market. Moreover, government bodies of numerous countries are extensively investing in improving their effectiveness, efficiency, and cybersecurity capabilities, which is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the increasing potential of cyber weapons to disrupt national protection is further fueling the global market. Furthermore, the penetration of cloud-based safety solutions and the emergence of several advanced technologies, including cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT), are positively influencing the market growth.

Apart from this, the inflating hyper-connectivity, which requires vigilance and constant management of cyber breaches in computer systems, is also driving the global market. Additionally, the rising adoption of cyber warfare in military aviation to avoid any threat that can damage aircraft while operating is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the growing urbanization and digitization levels, the development of advanced cybersecurity software, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are expected to drive the cyber warfare market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

Breakup by Type:

Cyberattacks

Espionage

Sabotage

Breakup by Application:

Aerospace

Corporate

Government and Defense

Homeland

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

