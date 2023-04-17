NACD BRINGS TOGETHER 24 GOVERNANCE LEADERS FOR 2023 BLUE RIBBON COMMISSION TO ISSUE GUIDANCE ON DYNAMICS AND CULTURE WITHIN THE BOARDROOM

There were 2,338 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,671 in the last 365 days.
Former United Airlines Chair and CEO Oscar Munoz and Longtime Public Company Director and Diversity Advocate Mary Winston to Cochair Commission
WASHINGTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD), the authority on boardroom practices representing more than 23,000 board members, today announced its 2023 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission (BRC) initiative which will closely examine changing boardroom dynamics and the health of board culture that could affect the quality of board governance and ultimately long-term business performance.
Over the next six months, an experienced collective of directors, investors, subject-matter experts, and leading governance professionals will work together to understand shifting board dynamics and make recommendations to strengthen board culture. The 2023 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission will be spearheaded by distinguished cochairs Oscar Munoz (director, Archer Aviation, CBRE, Salesforce, TelevisaUnivision) and Mary Winston (director, Acuity Brands, Chipotle, NACD, Northrop Grumman, TD Bank Group).
"Since assuming my first board position two decades ago, I've witnessed, firsthand, how corporate boards and trusteeships have attained greater rigor and stronger decision-making as a result of an ever-greater diversity of perspectives, broader skill sets, and better representation among directors," said cochair Oscar Munoz. "With that greater diversity can arise the potential for misunderstanding and conflict between directors with different points of view and communications styles. That's why it is so urgent and vital that NACD focus its attention on developing clear, actionable concepts regarding board dynamics that will be immediately useful to directors, CEOs, and chairpersons."
"Today, with so many new and deeply connected challenges that companies need to confront. It is more important than ever to build a board culture that facilitates constructive interactions between board members and management," said cochair Mary Winston. "For boards striving to be more accountable, agile, and long-term oriented, getting their own culture right and preserving the proper balance between governance and management will be key. The commission will focus on identifying practical recommendations and tools to help directors and the governance community."
The 2023 commissioners constitute a roster of distinguished corporate leaders and subject-matter experts. The NACD 2023 Blue Ribbon Commission currently includes the following members:
Cochairs:
Commissioners:
The titles and affiliations of commissioners in this list are selective and do not include all directorships. Commissioners participate as a service to the governance community and not as representatives of any organization.
"The 2017 NACD Blue Ribbon Commission initiative studied the culture of organizations, which turned out to be one of our most oft-quoted reports, underscoring how central corporate culture is to long-term performance and business success," said NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "Now we turn the focus inward to examine director dynamics and decision-making to fully leverage the growing diversity within boardrooms across America."
The commission's report is scheduled for release in September 2023.
About NACD
The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.
As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.
NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.
With an ever-expanding community of 23,000+ members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change—in business and in the communities we serve. To learn more about NACD, visit www.nacdonline.org.
