Natural and Manufactured Sand Sales to Attain US$ 368.0 Billion by 2033; Owing to Rising Demand for New Residential and Commercial Construction: Transparency Market Research Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - Rise in adoption of environmentally-friendly resources for construction materials is likely to boost the adoption of manufactured sand. Surge in demand for sand in the construction of a range of infrastructure developments is expected to propel the market.



The global natural and manufactured sand market stood at US$ 146.1 Bn in 2022, and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% from 2023 to 2031 and reach US$ 368.0 Bn by the end of 2031.

Sand is extensively utilized as a key construction material for dams, bridges, and road. Recent trends indicate that river sand mining has an adverse effect on the environment such as disruptions caused to natural eco-system. In addition, natural sand resources have been continually depleting in several countries in the past few decades.

Implementation of regulations pertaining to aggregates and filler aggregates in buildings, roads, and civil engineering works is expected to offer significant opportunities to companies in the global natural and manufactured sand market. An instance is rise in adoption of manufactured sand to comply with EN 13139:2013 and EN 13139:2002.

Key Findings of Study

High cost of transportation and mining of natural sand from river beds have dissuaded companies to use natural sand in construction projects. Moreover, manufactured sand has good working properties such as flexural strength, higher weight resistance, and lower permeability. Rise in usage of manufactured sand as aggregates in concrete mixes used in building construction is likely to accelerate natural and manufactured sand market development. Rise in awareness about the benefits of manufactured sand when used in concrete mixes in civil construction works is expected to boost market value in the next few years.



Surge in demand for natural and manufactured sand in residential and commercial constructions is expected to propel the market. Rise in adoption of eco-friendly construction materials in new residential and commercial constructions in developing countries is expected to broaden market outlook.



Key Drivers

Significant pace of expansion of the infrastructure sector is a key driver of the global natural and manufactured sand market. Rise in government investments in the sector in developing countries is anticipated to accelerate market development.



Rapid urbanization in several regions is expected to spur residential & commercial constructions. The trend is anticipated to offer significant opportunities to companies in the global natural and manufactured sand industry.



Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a lucrative market for natural and manufactured sand from 2023 to 2031. Increase in focus of governments in China, India, and Japan on economic development is likely to spur investment in infrastructure development. Rise in infrastructure development projects in developing countries is likely to fuel market growth in Asia Pacific. Rapidly increasing development of smart cities in Asia is expected to propel the market.

Middle East & Africa is anticipated to offer significant business opportunities from 2023 to 2031. Rise in construction of new buildings and expansion of infrastructure development across the region is expected to fuel the market in the near future.

North America and Europe are also expected to be promising markets for natural and manufactured sand. Increase in preference for manufactured sand is likely to bolster market development in the regions.

Competitive Landscape

R&D activities, product portfolio expansion, and merger & acquisition are the key strategies adopted by leading players in the global natural and manufactured sand market. Companies are focusing on new product development to consolidate their market positions in the next few years.

Prominent companies in the natural and manufactured sand market industry are Adelaide Brighton Ltd., CRH Plc, Duo Plc, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Heidelberg Cement AG, Holcim, Hutcheson Sand & Mixes, Johnston North America, Vulcan Material Company, and McLanahan.

Natural and Manufactured Sand Market Segmentation

Product Type

Natural Sand

Manufactured Sand

Application

Infrastructure

Industrial

Residential

Commercial

Region

North America

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America



