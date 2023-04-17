Cultured Meat Market 2023-2028: Global Size, Trends, Growth and Forecast Analysis

IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 388.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2023-2028.

The latest research study “Cultured Meat Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global cultured meat market size reached US$ 184.4 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 388.0 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during 2023-2028.

Industry Definition and Application:

Cultured meat, or cultivated meat, is made in laboratories by growing a small number of animal cells, eliminating the need for animal farming and slaughter. Its production provides a safer alternative to conventional meat processing by preventing the entry of harmful bacteria and contaminants, such as E. coli, into the human body. It requires less land, water, and resources and generates less pollution when compared to traditional meat production methods that release greenhouse gases, such as carbon dioxide (CO2), nitrous oxide (N2O), and methane (CH4). As a result, cultured meat is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global cultured meat market is primarily driven by rising consumer awareness about product benefits such as lower environmental impact, eliminating the need to raise animals and reduced public health risks. Moreover, the surging adoption of nutritional diets and the increasing demand for cultured meat among consumers allergic to animal-based proteins are positively influencing market growth.

Additionally, the rising concerns about animal welfare and the illegal use of animals for entertainment, food, medicine, and scientific advancements have catalyzed market growth. Other factors, including the rising number of quick-service restaurants (QSRs), increasing consumption of meat and meat products, and rapid improvements in online food delivery services, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Cultured Meat Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global cultured meat market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Aleph Farms

BlueNalu Inc.

IntegriCulture Inc.

Meatable

Mission Barns

Mosa Meat

New Age Meats

Cubiq Foods S.L.

Finless Foods Inc.

Future Meat Technologies

Shiok Meats

Upside Foods.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global cultured meat market based on source, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Source:

Poultry

Beef

Seafood

Pork

Duck

Breakup by Application:

Nuggets

Burgers

Meatballs

Sausages

Hot Dogs

Breakup by End User:

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

