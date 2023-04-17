Latin Sensation Katiria Unleashes Fiery New Single Titled Villana

Breaking Boundaries: Raising Latin Artist Drops Fresh Salsa Single!

April 17, 2023 - Puerto Rican singer Katiria has released her latest salsa single titled "Villana", a song full of energy and rhythm that is sure to become a hit on the music scene. With her distinctive voice and unique style, Katiria has once again demonstrated her ability to blend musical genres and offer something fresh and exciting to her fans around the world.

Villana is a song that combines the passion and flavor of salsa with modern elements of pop, creating a unique and contagious sound that invites you to dance and enjoy the music. With intriguing and powerful lyrics, Katiria expresses her empowerment and her determination to leave behind a situation in which she was vilified, showing herself as the protagonist of her own story and taking control of her life.

Katiria's new song has been enthusiastically received by her fans, who have praised her vocal ability and her ability to convey emotions through her music just a couples of weeks after releasing her fully English pop single Come Closer, a feel-good pop song that invites listeners to let go and lose themselves in its infectious energy. The song's catchy chorus and upbeat tempo are guaranteed to get people dancing and singing along. "Villana" is a testament to Katiria's artistic talent and versatility, as she continues to establish herself as one of the most prominent artists on the Latin music scene.

In Katiria's words about her new single: "I'm excited to share 'Villana' with my fans. I think it has been the song that most represents me in terms of lyrics, sound and composition. I love salsa. I grew up listening to artists like Olga Tañon, Marc Anthony, and Celia Cruz, who were part of my inspiration in this project. Being able to make a salsa has been an immense pleasure, and even more so in my terms. I was always a brave girl who could never stay silent but many times people confuse my kindness with naive and that's what this song is about. When people want to take advantage of your kindness and you come to defend yourself, suddenly, you are the bad person".

Katiria has worked tirelessly on her music and has shown an unwavering dedication to her art. With a career in constant evolution, the artist has achieved a distinctive sound that fuses the essence of Latin music with modern elements and her personal style. Villana is a perfect example of Katiria's musical evolution and her commitment to innovation and creativity in her work.

The release of Villana is accompanied by a video clip that shows Katiria's energy and charisma presenting, with exciting choreographies and an impressive staging. The video has been enthusiastically received by fans, who have praised Katiria's performance and style.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/cenWV5NGfh4

With her new song, Katiria continues to make her way on the international music scene, showcasing her talent and dedication to her art. With its unique blend of salsa and pop, Villana promises to be a hit on the dance floors and charts, and we're sure it will be enthusiastically received by Latin music fans around the world.

The single is the perfect showcase for Katiria's impressive vocal range and talent for creating infectious pop hooks. Katiria has once again shown why she is one of the most exciting rising stars in Latin pop. Fans can stream the single on all major music platforms and be sure to follow Katiria on social media for updates on upcoming performances and releases.

Media Contact

Company Name: Katiria, LLC

Contact Person: Sonido Latino

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: https://www.youtube.com/c/KATIRIA



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Latin Sensation Katiria Unleashes Fiery New Single Titled Villana