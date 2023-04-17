HitPaw Photo Object Remover V1.0.0 New Release: Erase Your Photos Like a Magic

NEW YORK, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HitPaw, a company aiming to develop the best digital creation solution, today releases the brand new photo object remove software – HitPaw Photo Object Remover. HitPaw Photo Object Remover is an AI-powered tool to locate the objects/people that need to be removed, and offers a new method to remove unwanted objects from batch images.

HitPaw Photo Object Remover offerserfect functions, including objects removing and photo retouching via neural networks. You can simply drag & drop the photo that needs to be retouched to HitPaw Photo Object Remover, and choose whether to use the brush to paint out, or create selection boxes to the area that need to be removed, the AI remove tool will do the rest. And another point worth to mentioned is that, for the purchased version, there is No Limit of the photos you uploaded and manipulated.

HitPaw Photo Object Remover uses machine learning to retouch photos such as:

*Portrait Photo

You can use HitPaw Photo Object Remover to remove objects from portrait photo. If you are not satisfied with the little pimples that you got recently, or there are fine lines around your eyes, even if you have the cute but sometimes annoying freckles on the cheeks, try this magical tool to brush them away flawlessly.

*General Photo

Using HitPaw Photo Object Remover to remove objects from general photos is also possible. We have all faced the situation that our traveling photos contains strange tourists or passengers, from now on there will be no worries with this issue anymore. You can also try to remove texts, watermarks using this magical tool. With the help of HitPaw Photo Object Remover, you will be definitely save a lot of time editing images!

*Old Photo

Suddenly want to take out old photos for nostalgia? Try HitPaw Photo Object Remover for removing stains, grains and creases, make your memories brand-new again!

Compatibility and Price:

HitPaw Photo Object Remover is now compatible with Windows 11/10 (64-bit OS). Its pricing starts from $17.99 for a monthly plan. Mac version will also come out soon. For more price checking and information, you can visit: https://www.hitpaw.com/purchase/buy-hitpaw-photo-object-remover.html

About HitPaw:

HitPaw is an emerging software company specialized in multi-media solutions such as video editing, screen recording, watermark removing, image editing and meme-making, video enhancing, etc. We help users turn their inspiration into reality so that we can generate more ideas to make the world full of more creativity.

To know more, you may visit https://www.hitpaw.com/about.html and https://www.hitpaw.com/

Our Social Media:

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQwRggaotgiMcPbiCOsJeBA

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hitpawofficial/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/HitPawofficial

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/HitPawofficial/

Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/hitpawvideoeditor/

