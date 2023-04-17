Davenport University Announces Excellence in Business Gala to Feature Golf Icon Jack Nicklaus as Keynote

Davenport University announced today it will host its 24th Annual Excellence in Business Gala, an annual event to benefit student scholarships, on Thursday, May 25, 2023. This year's event will feature golf legend Jack Nicklaus as the keynote speaker and Dr. Jacqueline Taylor, a consultant for Pondera Advisors, as the honoree.

The gala will feature an exclusive conversation between Davenport's President, Dr. Richard J. Pappas, and Jack Nicklaus, considered the greatest champion in golf history. Guests will have an opportunity to hear about Nicklaus' professional golf career, his involvement in golf course design, and learn about his philanthropic work.

Nicklaus is one of only five golfers to win all of golf's modern majors—referred to as the career "Grand Slam." His championship legacy can be rivaled only by the legacy he is leaving as a golf-course designer, goodwill ambassador, and philanthropist. He is still very active in course design and has created almost 320 courses over the last 55 years.

"I'm looking forward to learning more about his story – and providing our guests with a unique perspective of one of the golf community's greatest athletes," said Dr. Pappas.

During the event, Davenport will also recognize Dr. Jackie Taylor as a top business leader from the West Michigan community.

"Davenport is recognizing Jackie with the Peter C. Cook Excellence in Business Award for her incredible leadership," said Dr. Pappas. "She continually lends her talents to guide West Michigan leaders and the many non-profit boards of which she serves. She is a valuable member of our community and we are proud to recognize her incredible achievements."

Dr. Taylor's remarkable career spans 25 years as an executive-level leader in higher education. For 11 years, she led academics statewide and internationally for Davenport and helped lead development. Today, she chairs the M. E. Davenport Legacy Endowment Committee for Davenport.

The Excellence in Business Gala is the university's largest annual fundraising event to support student scholarships. Seating and sponsorship opportunities are available.

To learn more about the event, visit davenport.edu/eib.

About Davenport University:

Founded in 1866, Davenport is a private, non-profit university serving more than 5,000 students at campuses across Michigan and online. With tuition among the lowest of all private universities in the state, Davenport provides high academic quality, small class sizes, conveniently located campuses, faculty with real-world experience, and more than 60 dynamic undergraduate and graduate programs addressing in-demand careers in business, technology, health professions, and urban education. More information is available at davenport.edu.

