Freeze-Dried Food Market 2023-2028: Size, Global Trends, Growth, SWOT Analysis and Forecast

The latest research study “Freeze-Dried Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028” by IMARC Group, finds that the global freeze-dried food market size reached US$ 2.6 Billion in ​2022​. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 4.1 Billion by ​2028​, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.88% during ​2023-2028​.

Industry Definition and Application:

Freeze-dried or lyophilization is a low-temperature water dehydration technique that includes freezing numerous food products in a vacuum chamber, making the product lightweight. It assists in preserving food commodities by eradicating the risk of contamination and decay due to microbial growth in moisture, air, and light. It also aids in sustaining nutritional values, extending shelf life, and maintaining food quality. Nowadays, freeze-dried food is commercially available in various forms, such as pieces, chunks, powders, granules, and flakes.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The market is primarily driven by the surging adoption of freeze-dried food in hospitality and the food and beverage (F&B) sectors for preserving food products, such as dairy, bakery, meat, fruits, vegetables, and snacks. In addition, the expanding food processing sector and the increasing demand for non-perishable, ready-to-eat (RTE) meals and comfort food products owing to hectic working schedules and evolving lifestyles represent other major growth-inducing factors.

In line with this, the sudden outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the consequent implementation of lockdowns have escalated the sales of frozen food online and through e-commerce channels, which is contributing to the market growth. Moreover, with the rising consumer awareness concerning the harmful effects of artificial additives, several key players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to introduce nutritious freeze-dried snacks. Furthermore, the rising utilization of freeze-dried techniques for enabling safe transportation of food products is also propelling the market growth.

Freeze-Dried Food Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global freeze-dried food market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Ajinomoto Co. Inc AJINY

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. 2502

Kerry Group Plc

LYO FOOD Sp. z o.o.

Mercer Foods LLC

Nestlé S.A.

Crispy Green Inc.

European Freeze Dry ApS

Freeze-Dry Foods Ltd.

Harmony House Foods Inc.

Nuts.com

SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A. (R. J. Van Drunen & Sons Inc.)

The Kraft Heinz Co.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global freeze-dried food market based on type, distribution channel, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

Freeze-Dried Fruits

Freeze-Dried Vegetables

Freeze-Dried Beverages

Freeze-Dried Dairy Products

Freeze-Dried Meat and Seafood

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Convenience Stores

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hotels and Restaurants

Household

Food and Beverage Industry

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

