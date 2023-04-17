3D Scanning Market Analysis 2023, Growth (CAGR of 8.55%), Cost Module, Top Leaders And Forecast By 2028

The increasing usage of this technology by medical practitioners to measure different parameters of the body to diagnose health status and decide treatment while eliminating physical contact is among the key elements stimulating the 3D scanning market.

How Big is the Global 3D Scanning Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D Scanning Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” the global 3D scanning market size reached US$ 6.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 10.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.55% during 2023-2028.

3D Scanning Uses:

3D scanning aids in digitally recreating details about physical components in an unreal world with accurate dimensions by gathering raw data as point cloud information and converting them into computer-aided design (CAD). It enables the complete product form to be checked with the initial CAD template and finds immediate variations in the information shown on a color map with a 3D variance. Design engineers and technologists use the technology to accelerate decision-making in product creation or preparation of plant construction and operations. As a result, it is used in the automotive, aerospace, and manufacturing sectors across the globe.

3D Scanning Market Growth and Development:

The increasing usage of this technology by medical practitioners to measure different parameters of the body to diagnose health status and decide treatment while eliminating physical contact is among the key elements stimulating the 3D scanning market. Moreover, the rising utilization of three-dimensional scanning in producing therapeutic devices, including custom-made prosthetics, precise surgical blades, braces, implants, wheelchairs, etc., is also propelling the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of this technology, as it is compatible with computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), which can be used to enhance patient treatment, is positively influencing the global market.

Furthermore, the escalating demand for three-dimensional scanning in the education sector, as it encourages interaction and allows students to experiment with modeling core disciplinary topics from the life sciences, such as topography, body processes, and molecules, is further fueling the market growth. Apart from this, continuous technological advancements and extensive research and development (R&D) activities are anticipated to fuel the 3D scanning market over the forecasted period.

Key Players Included in Global 3D Scanning Market Research Report:

3D Systems Inc.

Artec 3D

Autodesk Inc.

Creaform Inc. (AMETEK Inc.)

CyberOptics Corporation

Faro Technologies Inc.

Hexagon AB

Jenoptik AG

Nikon Corporation

Topcon Corporation

Trimble Inc

ZEISS Group

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Hardware

Optical Scanners



Structured Light Scanners



Laser Scanners



Others

Software

Breakup by Range:

Short Range

Medium Range

Long Range

Breakup by Application:

Reverse Engineering

Rapid Prototyping

Quality Control/Inspection

Face and Body Scanning

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Architecture and Construction

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

