The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Howard I. Pryor, II as a Lifetime Achiever for his contributions to the Field of Pediatric Surgery and his work as a Trauma Medical Director

HOUSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Howard I. Pryor, II is acknowledged as a Lifetime Achiever for his contributions to the Field of Pediatric Surgery and his work as a Trauma Medical Director.

Dr. Pryor II earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Miami and worked for 2 years as a production assurance engineer for Florida Power and Light. He then earned a Medical Degree at the George Washington University, School of Medicine, where he also completed his general surgical residency. He finished a fellowship in research of tissue engineering and pediatric surgery at Massachusetts General Hospital. The doctor completed a second fellowship in pediatric surgery at Johns Hopkins University and an additional fellowship in trauma and surgical critical care at the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center.

Dr. Pryor II served in the United States Navy from 1999-2019 where he had 4 deployments on the USS Comfort as the Director of Surgical Services, and also aboard USS Abraham Lincoln. He left the Navy at the rank of Commander and is a specialist in general and pediatric surgery. He is formally trained in trauma and critical care and focuses on congenital diaphragmatic hernias, pediatric injury prevention and outcomes, chest wall reconstruction, neonatal and pediatric minimally invasive surgery, and pediatric disaster management.

Dr. Pryor II is the Trauma Medical Director at Texas Children's Hospital where he manages complex neonatal, pediatric, thoracic, and traumatic surgical conditions. His clinical interests include trauma care; education and quality assurance; surgical critical care education and quality assurance point of care ultrasound; extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; congenital diaphragmatic hernia; pediatric injury prevention and outcomes; chest wall reconstruction; neonatal and pediatric minimally invasive surgery; and pediatric disaster management.

The doctor is board-certified in general surgery, pediatric surgery, and surgical critical care by the American Board of Surgery (ABS). According to the doctor, the ABS is an independent non-profit organization located in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania founded for the purpose of certifying surgeons who have met a defined standard of education, training, and knowledge. Dr. Pryor II is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons (FACS), a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics Specialty (FAAPS), and a Fellow of the American Pediatric Surgical Association (FAPSA). He is also a member of several organizations, including the American Association for the Surgery of Trauma; the Association for Academic Surgery; the Massachusetts System for Advance Registration; the Pediatric Trauma Society; and the Society of Critical Care Medicine.

Dr. Pryor II serves as an Associate Professor of Surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine. He has received several Teacher of the Year awards and a Department of Defense Master Clinician Award. His interests focus on pediatric endovascular hemorrhage control; surgical nutrition; trauma and critical care; quality improvement; extracorporeal membrane oxygenation; congenital diaphragmatic hernia; and pediatric emergency air transport. The doctor asserts that pediatric surgery is a subspecialty of surgery involving the surgery of fetuses, infants, children, adolescents, and young adults. Pediatric surgeons treat children from birth through late adolescence. They choose to make pediatric care the core of their medical practice.

Dr. Pryor II has also been awarded the Surgical Critical Care Program Director's Society Excellence in Research Award (2020); Department of Defense Meritorious Service Medal (2019); Navy Meritorious Service Medal (2019); Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals (2018 2016 2015); Humanitarian Service Medal (2017); Joint Service Achievement Medal (2016); and Johns Hopkins Pediatric Fellow of the Year (2014).

The doctor is associated with the Fellow of the American College of Surgeons; Fellow of the American Pediatric Surgical Association; American Association for the Surgery of Trauma; and Pediatric Trauma Society. His mentors are Bruce Abell, MD, Joseph Vacanti, MD, and Thomas Scalea, MD.

