3D Printing Materials Market Analysis 2023, Top Manufactures, Growth (CAGR of 18.2%) And Business Opportunities By 2028

What is the Market for 3D Printed Materials ? :

IMARC Group’s latest research report, titled “3D Printing Materials Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the 3D printing materials market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global 3D printing materials market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.2% during 2023-2028.

3D Printed Materials Technology:

Three-dimensional (3D) printing, also called as digital fabrication technology and additive manufacturing (AM), refers to the process of creating a physical object from a computerised format. It uses plastics, epoxy resins, ceramics, metals, carbon fibers, graphite and graphene, nitinol, paper, etc. These printing materials allow quick prototyping, which is the fast fabrication of a physical part, model, or assembly using 3D computer-aided design (CAD). As a result, it finds wide applications in the automotive, electronics, and healthcare sectors for mass customization and the production of open-source creations across the globe.

Key Players Included in Global 3D Printing Materials Market Research Report:

3D Systems Inc

Arkema S.A

Carbon Inc

Clariant AG

EOS

Formlabs

Höganäs AB

Markforged

Materialise NV

Sandvik AB

Stratasys Ltd

Taulman3d LLC

3D Printing Materials Market Growth, Development and Manufacture:

The escalating demand for three-dimensional printing by hearing aids manufacturers in creating prototypes and making their products using custom scans is primarily augmenting the 3D printing materials market. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of biomaterials in biomedical technology, such as metals, ceramics, hard polymers, composites, etc., is rigid, which is also bolstering the market growth. Apart from this, the rising utilization of these materials in orthopedic and dental applications, as they can produce customized solutions, owing to their inherent structural and morphological characteristics, is further catalyzing the global market.

Moreover, the shifting preferences towards this technology, as it offers freeform fabrication and sustainable and efficient manufacturing and a shorter time from design to production, are positively influencing the market growth. Besides this, the growing adoption of three-dimensional printing, including polyethylene glycol diacrylate (PEGDA), acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS), flexible photopolymers, silicone, and elastomer-based materials, in robotics is also driving the global market. Additionally, the expanding aviation sector, continuous technological advancements, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities conducted by key players are expected to drive the 3D printing materials market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Polymers

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)



Polylactic Acid (PLA)



Photopolymers



Nylon



Others

Metals

Steel



Titanium



Aluminum



Others

Ceramic

Silica Sand



Glass



Gypsum



Others

Others

Breakup by Form:

Breakup by End User:

Consumer Products

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Education and Research

Personal/Prosumer

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: 3D Printing Materials Market Analysis 2023, Top Manufactures, Growth (CAGR of 18.2%) And Business Opportunities By 2028