Airsoft Guns Market Price Trends, Top Brands, Cost Module, Growth Rate (CAGR of 6.4%) And Business Opportunity 2023-2028

How Big is the Airsoft Guns Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Airsoft Guns Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the airsoft guns market Share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global airsoft guns market is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Airsoft Guns Uses:

An airsoft gun represents a replica of a real steel weapon, which is safe to use for recreational and adventure sports. It is also used for indoor photography and as props in moviemaking and on television (TV) production sets. Besides, airsoft guns have a more extended range and low muzzle energy, and their pellets have lesser penetrative and stopping powers than conventional airguns. Presently, the demand for automatic electric guns (AEGs), gas blowback pistols (GBBs), and spring-powered guns is rising across the globe.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

A&K Airsoft

Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation

Colt's Manufacturing Company LLC

Crosman Corporation

G&G Armament Taiwan Ltd

ICS Airsoft Inc

KRISS USA Inc

Lancer Tactical

Systema Professional Training Weapon

Tokyo Marui Co. Ltd

Umarex GmbH & Co. KG

Valken Inc

Airsoft Guns Market Growth and Future Demand:

The growing urbanization levels and the increasing participation of individuals, especially the millennial population, in recreational and leisure activities are primarily augmenting the airsoft guns market. Furthermore, the expanding travel and tourism sector is driving the demand for limitation guns, which is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the rising sales of airsoft guns across the globe through both online and offline distribution channels, on account of the growing popularity of adventure sports, such as target shooting and similar shooting games, are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Moreover, the increasing occurrence of lifestyle diseases and the consequently inflating health and fitness concerns among the masses are also bolstering the market growth.

Besides this, numerous sports leagues, competitions, and events conducted by the escalating number of rifle organizations in developed countries is further catalyzing the global market. Additionally, the introduction of innovative and economic models using biodegradable materials by key players is also driving the market growth. In addition to this, the inflating focus of the players on expanding their market reach by improving the aesthetics, size, and weight of imitation guns is expected to drive the airsoft guns market in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Handgun

Rifle

Shotgun

Muzzle Loading

Breakup by Mechanism Type:

Spring-powered

Electric-powered

Gas-powered

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

