Tribe Property Technologies Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results & Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Tribe Property Technologies Inc. TRBE ("Tribe" or the "Company") in conjunction with the release of its 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results, will host a management conference call at 2 pm (Pacific Time) on May 1, 2023 ("Conference Call"). The 2022 fourth quarter and full year financial results will be released after markets close on Monday, May 1, 2023, at 1:30 pm (Pacific Time).

Related earnings release materials will be available on SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and Tribe's website at https://tribetech.com/investors/.

Webcast Details

TOPIC: Tribe Property Technologies Q4 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

DATE: Monday, May 1, 2023

TIME: 2:00 pm PT

SPEAKERS: Joseph Nakhla, CEO; Jim Defer, CFO; Shobana Williams, VP Investor Relations

Joining the Conference Call:

Participant Toll Free-North America: 1-800-319-4610

International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Webcast Link : https://www.gowebcasting.com/12380

Approximately two hours after the Q&A session has ended, an archived version of the webcast will be available via the webcast URL link above. An audio-only recording of the webcast will also be available in the investor section of Tribe's website.

About Tribe Property Technologies

Tribe is a property technology company that is digitizing the traditional property management industry. As a rapidly growing tech-forward property management company, Tribe's integrated service-technology delivery model serves the needs of a much wider variety of stakeholders than traditional service providers.

Tribe's three revenue pillars are made up of software and service (recurring licensing and management fees), transactional (rent or condo fees, banking services, lease-ups) and digital services and partnership (smart building products, financial and insurance service) revenue.

Tribe seeks to acquire highly accretive targets in the fragmented North American property management industry and transform these businesses through streamlining and digitization of operations. Tribe's platform decreases customer acquisition costs, increases retention and allows for the addition of value-added products and services through the platform. Visit tribetech.com for more information.

