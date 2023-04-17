The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Mufid N. Khoury, MD as a Exceptional Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Healthcare Field as a Hospitalist

Submit Release
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Mufid N. Khoury, MD, is acknowledged as an Exceptional Healthcare Professional for his contributions to the Healthcare Field as a Hospitalist.      

Dr. Khoury was first inspired to go into medicine by his uncle who was a psychiatrist. He completed his Medical Degree and Internship at Wayne State University School of Medicine. The doctor then attended William Beaumont Hospital in Detroit, MI to complete a Family Medicine residency program. He is board-certified in Family Medicine by the American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) and notes that the ABFM is a nonprofit organization that certifies American Physicians in the Family Medicine practice and its subspecialties.

Dr. Khoury has more than 16 years of experience in the medical field and currently works at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center in Scottsdale, AZ as a hospitalist. The doctor notes that their mission is "To improve the health and well-being of those we serve, "and he works with patients to diagnose their issues and create a treatment plan.  Prior to his appointment with HonorHealth, he worked at Corebella Health.

As a hospitalist, Dr. Khoury sees patients in the hospital for various conditions, including electrolyte abnormalities, heart attacks, sepsis, pneumonia, and other chronic conditions. At Brightview, he works with staff who are treating patients for addiction.

Dr. Khoury asserts that he is very meticulous about his work and is passionate about helping his patients get the treatment they need. He works with patients with addiction, helping them with medication-assisted treatments, like suboxone and other methods, such as individual and group therapies. According to Dr. Khoury, he likes to help patients get their lives back on track, working with a team of top-rated health professionals to ensure the best results for every patient.

Dr. Khoury was awarded the Patients' Choice Award in 2014. Dr. Khoury loves traveling, playing basketball, and spending time with his family, including his two daughters, in his free time. Looking to the future, Dr. Khoury plans to continue his work as a hospitalist and take on new leadership roles in the coming years.

