Canada honoured to be partner host country at HANNOVER MESSE 2025

Canada's leadership in industrial and technological innovation will be on full display at HANNOVER MESSE 2025

OTTAWA, ON, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - HANNOVER MESSE is one of the world's largest industrial development and technology trade fairs, welcoming up to 200,000 visitors annually. It is a leading showcase for global companies focused on digital technologies, industrial transformation, clean technologies and resilient supply chains.

In August 2022, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, announced that Canada accepted Germany's invitation to become a partner host country at HANNOVER MESSE in 2025.

Earlier today, Canada formalized its participation as partner host country at HANNOVER MESSE 2025 at a signing ceremony on the opening day of the 2023 trade show. Representing the Government of Canada, Ms. Isabelle Poupart, Chargée d'affaires a.i. of Canada to Germany, signed a memorandum of understanding with Dr. Jochen Kӧckler, Chairman of Deutsche Messe AG, the event organizer.

This partnership is not only an outstanding opportunity for Canada to continue building strong relationships with Germany but also a commitment to work with leading companies in Germany, in Europe and around the world to jointly develop solutions to today's most pressing challenges as Canada is investing significantly to achieve its climate goals, diversify its economy, grow low-carbon industries and new technologies, and support the restructuring of critical supply chains.

Annual participation at HANNOVER MESSE helps forge new innovation partnerships, create enduring business links and shape the industries of the future, including those supporting energy, industrial and digital transition. HANNOVER MESSE also promotes women in manufacturing and technology industries through the annual WomenPower Congress.

This partner country status in 2025 will amplify Canada as a great place to do business, offering a favourable business environment, leading advanced technology industries, a highly skilled workforce and a strong desire to collaborate with partners that share those same goals.

Quotes

"It is an honour and a great opportunity for Canada to partner with Germany in hosting HANNOVER MESSE in 2025. This partnership will help deepen the already strong economic, political and cultural ties between Canada and Germany. We will work hand in hand with local and global partners to provide a platform for Canadian companies, industry associations and institutions to showcase Canada as a leading industrial innovation economy at HANNOVER MESSE."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"Canada is a globally growing and innovative country and an important economic partner for Germany. Deutsche Messe AG and Germany's leading industry associations are convinced that Canada's prominent role at HANNOVER MESSE 2025 will expand its economic policy goals in Europe and further strengthen bilateral relations between Canada and Germany."

– Dr. Jochen Köckler, Chairman of the Managing Board, Deutsche Messe AG

Quick facts

HANNOVER MESSE is a global trade fair for industrial technology. Key areas include Industry 4.0, carbon-neutral production, artificial intelligence and machine learning, energy management, and hydrogen and fuel cells.

MESSE is a global trade fair for industrial technology. Key areas include Industry 4.0, carbon-neutral production, artificial intelligence and machine learning, energy management, and hydrogen and fuel cells. HANNOVER MESSE 2023 is running from April 17 to 21 in Hannover, Germany . Indonesia is Partner Country in 2023, followed by a European country in 2024 and Canada in 2025.

MESSE 2023 is running from in . is Partner Country in 2023, followed by a European country in 2024 and in 2025. In April 2023 , Isabelle Poupart , Minister and Deputy Head of Mission of Canada to Germany , in the name of the Government of Canada , signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Messe AG to officialize Canada's becoming partner host country for the 2025 edition of the event.

Associated links

Stay connected

Follow Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada on social media.

Twitter: @ISED_CA, Facebook: Canadian Innovation , Instagram: @cdninnovation and LinkedIn

SOURCE Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada