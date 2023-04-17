The Inner Circle Acknowledges, Dr. Robert M. Bathurst as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as an Anesthesiologist

CUSTER, S.D., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominently featured in The Inner Circle, Dr. Robert M. Bathurst is acknowledged as a Top Pinnacle Professional for his contributions as an Anesthesiologist.

Dr. Bathurst earned a Bachelor of Science in zoology from the University of Denver and received a Medical Degree from the University of Colorado, School of Medicine. His internship was completed at the University of Oregon, and he finished an Anesthesiology residency at the U.S Naval Medical Center in San Diego, CA.

Dr. Bathurst started his career as an anesthesiologist and was trained in other areas of medicine, primarily hyperbaric medicine, during his service in the U.S. Navy. He is currently working on how to treat PTSD using the hyperbaric method and also works in emergency medicine.

The doctor served 9 years in the Navy and is a Vietnam Veteran. He achieved the rank of Lieutenant Commander and was trained in emergency medicine, hyperbaric medicine, worked on the Apollo Space program regarding zero magnetic field, and as a flight surgeon.

Dr. Bathurst is affiliated with the American Board of Emergency Medicine and is board-certified in emergency medicine by the American Board of Emergency Medicine (ABEM). The doctor notes that the ABEM is one of 24 medical specialty certification boards recognized by the American Board of Medical Specialties. It certifies emergency physicians who meet its educational professional and examination standards. Emergency medicine, also known as accident and emergency medicine, is the medical specialty concerned with the care of illnesses or injuries requiring immediate medical attention. An emergency physician works in an emergency department to care for acutely ill or injured patients on an unscheduled basis.

Dr. Bathurst works at Essentia Health-Fargo in North Dakota treating a wide range of acute conditions or injuries in an emergency room. According to the doctor, Essentia Health-Fargo is a 133-bed hospital with 10 newborn intensive care beds, a birthing center, and 24-hour emergency room. It is also a Level II Trauma Center and Comprehensive Stroke Center with lifesaving teams where patients can expect a high level of care from friendly knowledgeable providers.

Dr. Bathurst was awarded the High Standard Award from St. Alexis Hospital in Bismarck, and 2 Golden Stethoscope Awards from Ascension Hospital. In his spare time, the doctor participates in fundraising for the homeless shelter in Rapid City, SD.

