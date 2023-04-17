PrimeLending's Patrick Pittman Wins MoveCenter's 2023 Supplier of the Year Award

Patrick Pittman, Senior Loan Originator (NMLS: 179696) at PrimeLending, won the 2023 MoveCenter Supplier of the Year award for mortgage lending. MoveCenter awards this honor to top-tier suppliers in each industry that have dedicated coordinators, state-of-the-art facilities/equipment, and the highest service levels.

"We're so proud of Patrick for winning this highly coveted award in the corporate relocation industry," said Dawn Robinson, SVP and Lone Star Regional Manager. "He truly goes above and beyond to provide five-star service and support to transferees, who are often dealing with a lot of stress during a move. His experience and expertise in the industry make him an invaluable asset in helping families navigate the relocation process."

MoveCenter assesses suppliers based on key attributes like availability, responsiveness, customer friendliness, and willingness to exceed expectations. They also evaluate quantifiable metrics, including transferee survey results, price variances, timeliness and accuracy of invoices, legal compliance records, and adherence to client requirements to select the Supplier of the Year award recipient.

"I am absolutely thrilled to be partnering with MoveCenter," said Patrick Pittman. "It's so rewarding to be able to help families achieve their dream of owning a home, and I'm proud to play a key role in that process."

Known as "the Pittcrew" throughout the relocation industry, Dallas-based Patrick Pittman and team specialize in helping customers find home financing solutions that fit their needs.

ABOUT PRIMELENDING

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company, is a national home lender combining personal guidance and local expertise with fast service, more choices and the flexibility to meet homeowners' unique needs. We're relentlessly focused on empowering our customers to boldly pursue their homeownership goals, whether they're looking to buy, refinance or renovate a home. The PrimeLending team works alongside our customers in all 50 states, helping them make smart home financing decisions and have a rewarding experience along the way. Delivering on this promise for more than 35 years, we're proud to consistently earn a 96% customer satisfaction rating*. PrimeLending is a wholly owned subsidiary of PlainsCapital Bank, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hilltop Holdings Inc. HTH. More information at PrimeLending.com. Equal Housing Lender.

ABOUT MOVECENTER

MoveCenter is an award-winning, global Relocation Management Company that was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California. It is a woman-owned business that operates as a strategic supplier for multi-national corporations, privately owned companies and U.S. government agencies. MoveCenter offers a full range of employee relocation and assignment management services in over 150 countries. The company is dedicated to upholding the same high standards of customer relations today as it has for decades. For additional information about MoveCenter, call 800.668.3471, email info@movecenter.com, or visit www.movecenter.com.

*Survey administered and managed by an independent third party following loan closing. 96% satisfaction rating refers to the average rating our customers have given our loan officers for the period 01/01/22-12/31/22.

PrimeLending is not affiliated with MoveCenter.

All loans subject to credit approval. Rates and fees subject to change.

©2023 PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company (PrimeLending). (NMLS: 13649) Equal Housing Lender.

