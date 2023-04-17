Olga Kerpe, Dana Lihotina and Anastasija Tenca at the Noda Corporate Party 2023
Noda’s ladies have joined the Women in Open Banking initiative. The program addresses the gender imbalance by providing a platform for female role models.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The financial industry has been traditionally dominated by men, but in recent years, there has been a push to increase gender diversity and promote equal opportunities for women. One such initiative is the Women in Open Banking program, launched by the Open Banking Expo in partnership with American Express.
The Women in Open Banking initiative aims to encourage more women to take on leadership roles in the rapidly expanding open banking sector. The program seeks to address the gender imbalance in the financial industry by providing a platform for female leaders and role models.
Noda’s ladies - Anastasija Tenca (COO), Lasma Gavarane (CCO), Dana Lihotina (Head of PR), Olga Kerpe (HR Business Partner), Lasma Kuhtarska (Strategy Consultant), and Alena Khaitsina (Lead Manual QA) - have joined the movement.
“I’m excited to join the Women in Open Banking association and share my industry’s expertise with colleagues” - Lasma Kuhtarska, Strategy Consultant at Noda.
As part of the initiative, quarterly briefing breakfasts and roundtables will be hosted, where women can connect with each other and discuss industry trends and challenges. Additionally, mentoring workshops will be held with trailblazers of the open banking, open finance, and open payments world to help women develop their skills and knowledge.
“What can be more beautiful than women having each other’s backs in the Finance sector? And in any sector. I mean, being confident in terms of your profession and also having an opportunity to share it - is an amazing feeling” - Dana Lihotina, Head of PR at Noda.
The Women in Open Banking initiative is an important step towards promoting diversity and inclusion in the financial industry. By providing a supportive community and access to mentorship opportunities, the program can help women advance in their careers and become leaders in their fields. This not only benefits individual women but also strengthens the industry as a whole by bringing in new perspectives and ideas.
