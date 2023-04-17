Gallium Nitride Market to Hits USD 320.4 Million by 2027 by Size, Share, Growth and Top Players Analysis

Emergen Research Logo

Growing demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

Gallium Nitride Market Size – USD 69.3 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.8%, Market Trends –Growing adoption of electric vehicles” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, B.C, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gallium nitride market is projected to be worth USD 320.4 Million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Due to the rising demand for gallium nitride devices in consumer electronics, the gallium nitride market is seeing significant demand. For use in rapid chargers for laptops and smart gadgets, gallium nitride is replacing silicon and gaining substantial commercial traction.

The size of smartphones' screens and batteries has significantly expanded over the past two years, which has resulted in higher power consumption for smartphones and driven the market for fast chargers. OEMs including Samsung, Lenovo, and Oppo have begun adopting gallium nitride for the mass production of fast chargers, following the lead of aftermarket businesses like Anker, Belkin, AUKEY, and RAVpower. Gallium nitride is 1,000 times faster than silicon, allowing for three times faster charging in devices that are half the size and weight of silicon-based chargers.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/317

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Gallium Nitride market.

Key participants include DOWA Electronics Materials Co. Ltd., Cree Inc., American Elements, Furukawa Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Kyma Technologies Inc., Soitec, IQE PLC, Infineon Technologies, and Nitride Semiconductors Co. Ltd., among others.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

GaN-HEMT multi-cell development was announced by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation in September 2019 in collaboration with the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and the Research Centre for Ubiquitous MEMS and Micro Engineering. A single-crystal diamond substrate with exceptional thermal conductivity and heat dissipation is directly connected to the transistor.

Smaller electronics, high-performance electric vehicles, and contemporary LED lighting products all use gallium nitride.

Because it allows solar cells to achieve a far higher power density than silicon-based photovoltaic cells, gallium nitride is extremely important in photovoltaic cells.

Due to the quick developments in the automotive and aerospace industries as well as the soaring demand for semiconductor devices across a variety of applications, including military and medical, North America, led by the US, maintained a sizable market share in 2019.

View the Full Report Description, the Research Methodology, the Content Table, and the Infographics @https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ai-in-healthcare-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global gallium nitride market on the basis of substrate type, distribution channel, application, and region:

Substrate Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

GaN-on-SiC

GaN-on-Si

GaN-on-Sapphire

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Radio Frequency Devices

Wireless Infrastructure

Satellite Communication

Military & Defense

Others

Power Electronics

Power Supply

Electric Vehicle

LiDAR

Servers & Data Centers

Wireless Power

Solar Photovoltaic Technology

Envelope Tracking

Others

Optoelectronics

LED

LASER

Others

The Global Gallium Nitride Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Gallium Nitride market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Emergen Research Has a Limited-Time Discount Available (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/317

The all-inclusive report on the Global Gallium Nitride Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Gallium Nitride market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Gallium Nitride market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

Which region is expected to dominate the market in the coming years?

What are the recent technological and product advancements occurring in the market?

What are the key strategies adopted by the prominent players in the Gallium Nitride market?

What are the key product types and applications of the Gallium Nitride industry?

What is the outcome of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

How is the competitive landscape of the Gallium Nitride market?

Who are the key players in the industry?

What is the growth rate of the industry over the coming years?

What will be the valuation of the Gallium Nitride Market by 2027?

Request customization of the report @https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/317

Thank you for reading the report. The report can be customized as per the requirements of the clients. For further information or query about customization, please reach out to us, and we will offer you the report best suited for your needs.

View Additional Reports by Emergen Research:

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/carrier-screening-market-size-worth-usd-6-13-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-17-4-emergen-research-814556193.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renewable-polypropylene-market-size-worth-usd-59-3-million-by-2027-cagr-of-6-2-emergen-research-802809980.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/animal-genetics-market-size-worth-usd-9-66-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-5-2-emergen-research-881072156.html

https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/food-cold-chain-market-size-worth-usd-526-00-billion-by-2027-cagr-of-11-4-emergen-research-820691253.html

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.