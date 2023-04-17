FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MONDAY, APRIL 17, 2023 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director

NCDA&CS Public Affairs

919-707-3004, andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov Applications open for the Got to Be NC Festival’s

Young Farmer of the Day Program

April 26 deadline to nominate a young farmer or apply RALEIGH – The Got to Be NC Festival will honor farmers aged 18-40 through the Young Farmer of the Day program. The program, sponsored by the Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina, celebrates our state’s agricultural future and three young farmers who are behind our state’s $92.9 billion agriculture and agribusiness industry. The individuals recognized as Young Farmer of the Day honorees will be awarded a Got to Be NC prize pack, invited to ride in the Got to Be NC Festival Tractor Parade and celebrated both online and at the festival. Families will be chosen by both nomination and application. Applications can be found at www.gottobencfestival.com. Deadline to apply is April 26. “Developing our next generation of farmers is one of the most critical opportunities we have in agriculture today. Their ideas, adaptability to new technologies and commitment to developing efficient best practices for their farms will advance agriculture in ways we haven’t even dreamed of yet,” said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. “They are out there every day working hard to grow the food, fiber and fuel we need, and we look forward to recognizing their efforts at the Got to Be NC Festival in May.” The Farm Credit Associations of North Carolina is the leading provider of credit to farmers in the state of North Carolina. The member-owned financial cooperative consists of AgCarolina Farm Credit and AgSouth Farm Credit. Loans are made to finance land, homes, farm buildings, operating expenses, livestock and equipment, as well as other purposes. Appraisal services and leasing programs are also available through the Farm Credit Associations of N.C. The Got to Be NC Festival takes place May 19-21 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh and highlights only the best in North Carolina agriculture. Enjoy carnival games and rides, local music, food, animal and agricultural displays, antique tractors and more with free gate admission and parking. For more information, visit www.gottobencfestival.com. ###