Hearing Aids Market to Surpass USD 12.9 Bn by 2031, With 5.2% CAGR | Transparency Market Research

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hearing aids market was valued at USD 7.6 Bn in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 12.9 Bn by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.2%.
Surge in demand for hearing assistive technologies to treat/manage hearing loss in adults is anticipated to propel the global hearing aids market. Rapid advancement in hearing technology and design features is expected to offer significant business opportunities to companies in the hearing aids industry.
Market Scope:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 7.6 Bn in 2021
|Estimated Value
|USD 12.9 Bn by 2031
|Growth Rate
|5.2%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|166 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Product Type, Age, and Distribution Channel
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Cochlear Ltd., Demant A/S, GN Hearing A/S, Medtronic plc, Sonova, Starkey Laboratories, Inc., and WS Audiology A/S
Regulatory agencies such as the U.S. FDA are committed to promote good manufacturing practices (GMP) related to hearing aids by constantly revising the current quality system. This is estimated to broaden the hearing aids market outlook in the near future. An instance is focus on implementation of Quality System (QS) Regulation/Medical Device Good Manufacturing Practices. Rapid increase in access to and affordability of advanced hearing assistive technologies is projected to drive commercialization of hearing aids.
Key Findings
Key Drivers
Regional Growth Dynamics
Asia Pacific is anticipated to offer significant revenues to companies in the hearing aids market. A large patient population in the region is underserved primarily due to the surge in number of individuals living with disabling hearing loss in developing countries. High prevalence of hearing impairment in population in Sub-Saharan Africa indicates high unmet need for hearing aids. This is likely to offer considerable revenue opportunities to manufacturers of hearing aid devices.
Europe is likely to account for major market share from 2022 to 2031. Presence of strong product distribution channels is expected to propel the market in the region. North America is also a lucrative region. It is likely to be driven by the rise in adoption of advanced hearing assistive technologies. Significant initiatives by the Government of the U.S. to boost hearing aid adoption among adults are expected to propel the market in North America.
Competition Landscape
Prominent companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and partnerships in order to strengthen distribution channels and consolidate their market positions. They are engaged in product innovations to gain a competitive edge over others in the near future.
Key players operating in the hearing aids market are Audina Hearing Instruments, Inc., Demant A/S, Cochlear Limited, GN Hearing A/S, Sonova, Medtronic plc, Starkey Laboratories Inc., and WS Audiology A/S.
Hearing Aids Market Segmentation
By Product Type
By Age
By Distribution Channel
Region
