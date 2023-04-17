Submit Release
The hunt is on to find the UK’s next big podcaster

Win £5000 towards your next podcast

Introducing 'Turn Up - the emerging podcaster competition from Earworm

This is an opportunity to launch a new podcast career or catapult a series beyond your wildest podcasting dreams”
— Ben Farley
BRISTOL, UNITED KUINGDOM, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- During the last few years, and driven by the pandemic, we have slowly become consumed by the entertainment, education, fact, and fiction provided by podcasts.

In 2022, weekly podcast audience figures in the UK totalled an impressive 10.1 million people, an average of 59.1 million listening hours per week - that’s roughly 7 hours per adult person per week. With 72% of listeners acting on a brand message they heard in a podcast, after TV, streaming and social media - there’s now an audience for everyone.

With so many great series already out there, who will be the next podcaster or podcast series to break through?

UK podcast agency Earworm have set the next generation of audio mavericks a “once in a podcast” challenge. They are looking for the voices behind the finest new audio creations to pitch podcast ideas to win a prize package worth £5000 including the chance to to get their fully branded podcast series live on the airwaves.

Chief of Sounds at Earworm, Ben Farley said, ​“We’re a high-octane, cheeky, and boundary-pushing team that dares to be different. We live for audio adventures and strive to create content that gets an audience hooked like a catchy tune stuck in their heads, so this is a great chance for podcasters anywhere across the UK to join us.

Our talented squad of creative rebels are looking for a one-of-a-kind podcast concept that we can partner with to develop into chart topping series. From conceptualising to production and beyond, this is an opportunity to launch a new podcast career or catapult a series beyond your wildest podcasting dreams”.

Earworm are keen to receive submissions from all genres of podcast and are actively seeking new podcasts telling stories from under-represented communities across the UK. In addition to the main prize there are also 3 runners-up prizes consisting of a podcast consultancy session with an industry expert to further develop your podcast ideas.

There are also 3 runner-up prizes of podcast consultancy worth £499 per person.

Earworm ‘Turn Up’ closes on 31st May 2023. For more information or to enter visit.

Ben Farley
Earworm Agency
hi@earworm.co
