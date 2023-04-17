Nebraska Department of Economic Development Awards Community Development Block Grant Funds for Public Works Projects

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has awarded $1,941,360 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds to five communities under the second (2nd) round of the 2022 Public Works Opportunity. A variety of projects were funded, including a community center, sidewalks, park improvements and street improvements. The awarded projects are listed below.

The CDBG program is funded through the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and administered by DED on behalf of Nebraska’s non-entitlement communities. CDBG dollars exist to help communities enhance public health and safety, economic well-being, local vitality and quality of life.

All funded communities demonstrated a strategic approach to community development within their project designs and showed that through collaboration, much-needed facility and infrastructure improvements are attainable.

CDBG – Public Works Grant Recipients

Village of Craig: The Village of Craig, Burt County, will use its award of $433,000 to implement a street improvement project within the municipal limits of the Village.



For additional information, contact Community Development Specialist Aaron Boucher: Aaron.Boucher@nebraska.gov.