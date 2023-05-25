Stephen Perez Releases New Book of Love Poems: "Love Poems for Mary" inspired by a special lady

"Love Poems for Mary" is a collection of poems by Stephen Perez, inspired by a special lady and written to express his deep feelings.

VICTORIA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen Perez, a 63-year-old professional truck driver and poet, has released a new book of love poems titled " Love Poems for Mary ." This book is a collection of poems that Perez wrote for a special lady in his life, to express his deep feelings for her."When I met Mary, it took me a year just to get her to say hello to me. And I've been chasing her since then, and it takes a year again," Perez said. "This last summer, I asked her to marry me. She didn't say yes but she didn't say no either. She just said that she's not ready. I wrote the poems to let Mary know how I felt about her and also to publish this book to show how much she meant to me."Perez has been living in Victoria, Texas for 26 years and started writing poetry after meeting Mary, a waitress at a truck stop where he used to go to kill time. Although they are no longer together, Perez continued writing and this book is a testament to the love he felt for her."Love Poems for Mary" is a collection of personal poems that are special to Perez. Some are more personal than others, but they are all meant to express the deep emotions he has for the woman who inspired him to write."If you have a special person in your life, let them know from your heart that they mean the world to you," Perez said. "That's the primary message readers can get from this book. It's a reminder to cherish the people we love and to express our feelings in a meaningful way."This is Perez's second book, following "Poems of Me." "Love Poems for Mary" is now available for purchase on Perez's website , as well as on major online book retailers.For more information about Stephen Perez and his work, please visit his website

