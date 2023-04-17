2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books presents The Search for Home by Paul Delashaw

Author and Pastor Paul Delashaw Is Set To Apprise Readers of John’s Gospel

The Bible does not only come to us as story. The writers of scripture also chose many ways to speak of God’s love, and many ways to speak of our obedience to Him.” — Paul Delashaw

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Paul Delashaw’s inspirational Christian book seeks to motivate and uplift the readers through God’s message. The Search for Home presents thought-provoking exegesis that focuses on John 1-4. Pastor Delashaw will take part at the 2023 Los Angeles Times Festival of Books set to take place on April 22 and 23.

Pastor Paul Delashaw is passionate in learning scripture and culture. As a conduit of the Holy Spirit, he aims to convey and spread God’s word to the people. As mentioned by Pastor Delashaw, God brought him a challenging question: “Are you going to trust me? Are you willing to risk your life sharing my love with college students?” — and he gladly took the risk.

The Search for Home serves as a teaching aid and challenges the readers to love God holistically. The book is a coming-of-age testament from a Christian viewpoint that sets out ways to achieve holistic development and guides an individual to their path to maturity.

Pore over Pastor Paul Delashaw’s The Search for Home and experience an insightful take on John’s gospel. Book copies are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online booksellers.

The Search for Home: Steps of Grace in John 1-4

Written by Paul Delashaw

