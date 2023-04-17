CAMMIE JOINS SUPER POP LABELMATES KELLY & KYLE ON THEIR LATEST SINGLE, “SUNNY”

Sultry Brazilian songstress adds earthy touch to the duo’s breezy, summertime anthem

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One month after dropping her latest single Baby I Love You, which was hailed by Billboard as “deliciously funky,” Cammie returns to chip in a tasty feature on Kelly & Kyle’s buoyant ode to a carefree life titled Sunny, which dropped on April 7th via Super Pop.

Cammie not only provides an engaging, wordless voice backdrop that soars over the Sunny’s sexy syncopations, she also contributes a boisterous, English/Portuguese interlude that neatly offsets the airy vocal styling of Kelly & Kyle.

Meantime, Cammie’s own single is generating sparks in the music media, as well as on various streaming outlets.

Recorded in Portuguese and English and written by Cammie and her producer, Guilherme França, Baby I Love You sports a gently pulsating groove that underpins refreshingly honest, romantic lyrics delivered with muscular gusto by the ebullient native of Rio de Janeiro. The song’s vibrant video revealed a witty take on the lyrics fueled by Cammie’s robust imagination. The video was directed by Marco Miagostovich and produced and edited by Cammie’s sister, Laura O’Donnell.

Cammie is the second artist to be released by upstart imprint Super Pop, based in Los Angeles. Label partner Andy Freedman, states that Cammie is a perfect fit for his new record company.

“Cammie is a blessing who has been sent to our fledgling label,” says Freedman, who saw Cammie perform in 2016 on The Voice Brasil where she made it to the semi-finals. “Her soul, style, sensational songwriting, and artistry are everything we want the label to represent.”

Super Pop partner, Michael Binikos, echoes Freedman’s comments, and adds that "Cammie has the fire, passion and talent to be a star."

Though only 22 years old, Cammie is already a veteran actress and song stylist who kicked off her entertainment career at the age of nine, performing as an actress in many musicals and as a voice actress in Portuguese-language versions of the films Toy Story and Orphan, plus the Netflix TV show Home: The Adventures of Tip and Oh. (Aventuras de Tip e Oh.)

In 2012, Cammie began singing as a vocalist on a jingle for Leader, a prominent clothing chain based in Brazil.

Cammie has sung on Aventuras de Tip e Oh and on the Globoplay web TV show Desalma, known outside of Brazil as Unsoul.

In the past few years, Cammie has released several singles as well as 60 Dias Para Desapegar, which was dropped in 2020. Propelled by an infectious assortment of rhythmic pop and R&B entries, 60 Dias was Cammie’s engaging, close-to-the-heart project designed to help those enduring hard times at the end of a relationship.

Last year, Cammie put out Doce Como Bala, an alluring EP containing romantic, samba-laced soul nuggets that garnered more than 1.5 million streams and featured contributions from emotive R&B singer Anchietx and popular samba vocalist, Ferrugem.

SuperPop is planning to support Baby I Love You with a promotional push on social media platforms and on in-store playlists at U.S. brick-and-mortar outlets.