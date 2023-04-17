YVR Releases Action Plan to Improve Resiliency, Better Support Passengers During Major Weather Events

There were 2,298 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,628 in the last 365 days.
Comprehensive review identifies 25 actions to strengthen operations and take a leading role in passenger supports amid changed aviation system and increasing extreme weather events
MUSQUEAM TERRITORY, BC and RICHMOND, BC, April 17, 2023 /CNW/ - A $40 million action plan will add new staff, improve training, better leverage technology, increase communication, and invest in additional equipment to keep more aircraft moving and passengers well informed. This plan follows a comprehensive After-Action Review of the December 17-28, 2022 travel disruption at Vancouver International Airport (YVR) as well as direct feedback from over 1,500 passengers and members of the public.
"While the review confirms our safety promise was kept, it shows that our customer service commitment was not," said Tamara Vrooman, President and CEO of Vancouver Airport Authority. "Passengers clearly told us that, while they recognize aviation is a complex ecosystem of different partners and players, they want YVR to take a leading role in providing more information, better access to front-line staff, and other improvements in times of extreme travel disruption -- this action plan provides our roadmap for doing just that."
The review highlights both the changing realities of passenger and aircraft traffic post-COVID as well as the impacts of climate change and more extreme weather events. This puts additional strain on airside services including aprons, gates, and ground handling. While these services perform well during regular operations, the systems and processes our airport community has historically relied on must be made more resilient and adaptable for more frequent and extreme weather disruptions.
The five key focus areas, with a total of 25 supporting actions, outlined in the review include:
"I want to thank our partners, employees, members of the public, and passengers who took the time to participate in this process," said Vrooman. "We have already started to implement many of these actions and your contributions will help us improve resiliency and better serve travellers and our community into the future."
About YVR
Vancouver Airport Authority operates Vancouver International Airport (YVR) in service of the community and the economy that supports is. YVR is a diverse global hub that connects people, cargo, data, and ideas and serves as a platform for our community to come together and thrive. We are motivated by supporting regional economic development and making a positive difference in the lives of British Columbians. We do this with a focus on serving our passengers, partners, workers, and community through digital modernization, climate leadership, reconciliation, and financial sustainability.
