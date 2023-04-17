Rocketlane's Propel23, The Global Conference For Customer Onboarding And Implementation Professionals, Set To Premiere On April 18

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane , the leading customer onboarding platform, recently announced Propel23, the world's first conference for customer onboarding and implementation professionals.

The free and virtual annual event, set to take place on April 18-19, 2023, has garnered much industry attention after the runaway success of the maiden event, Propel22, which took place last year.

The conference brings together experts from across the industry to share insights and strategies for successful customer onboarding and implementation. Attendees can expect to hear from thought leaders, executives, and practitioners who have firsthand experience in delivering successful customer onboarding programs.

This time around, the conference will follow a multi-track format and will include exclusive tracks for CS Ops, Professional Services, and Workshops.

Some of the notable speakers include Donna Weber, Star Hofer, Kristi Faltorusso, Irit Eizips, Jeff Kushmerek, and Rod Cherkas.

"We are excited to bring together the best minds in customer onboarding and implementation for this one-of-a-kind event," said Srikrishnan Ganesan, CEO of Rocketlane. "We know that the success of any business depends on delivering an exceptional customer experience, and Propel23 will provide attendees with the tools and strategies they need to do just that."

Propel23 will feature keynote speakers, panel discussions, and breakout sessions covering a range of topics, including:

Best practices for customer onboarding, implementation, and professional services

Strategies for scaling post-sales and customer success functions

Techniques for reducing churn and increasing retention

Tips for optimizing customer engagement

In addition to the valuable content, Propel23 will also provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with other professionals in the industry and to network with peers and experts.

Propel23 will also feature Padma Shri awardee and Moon Man of India, Dr. Mylswamy Annadurai, as the headliner. Dr. Annadurai served as the Director of ISRO Satellite Centre from 2015-18 and was the Project Director of Chandrayaan 1 & 2 and the Program Director of India's Mars Orbiter Mission, Mangalyaan. In keeping with the general conservative measures being taken across industries in view of the recession, the renowned scientist will talk about doing more with less, and how ISRO pulled off its lunar and Mars missions at one-fourth of the cost it took international space agencies to execute the same programs.

Propel23 has received more than 3,000 registrations, and Rocketlane is optimistic about having more attend their conference. Interested attendees can visit https://rocketlane.com/propel to learn more and to secure their free ticket.

Rocketlane also runs Preflight , a community of 2,600 onboarding leaders and practitioners where members get access to exclusive events, resources, templates, and a forum to connect, engage and grow through peer learning.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding and PSA platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly-knit experience.

