Kinnate Biopharma Inc. Adds Two New Drug Candidates to Its Growing Targeted Oncology Pipeline and Provides Cash Runway Guidance

SAN FRANCISCO and SAN DIEGO, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kinnate Biopharma Inc. KNTE (Kinnate), a clinical-stage precision oncology company, today announced the addition of two new internally developed next generation development candidates to its targeted oncology pipeline – a brain penetrant mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor and a highly selective mesenchymal-epithelial transition factor gene (c-MET) inhibitor.

The company also announced that it had approximately $231 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of March 31, 2023, which is anticipated to fund planned operations into early 2025.

"We are proud of our growing portfolio of precision oncology programs comprised of highly selective therapeutics with optimized drug properties designed to address broad alteration coverage, resistance mechanisms and now brain penetrance," said Robert Kania, Ph.D., senior vice president, drug discovery, Kinnate Biopharma Inc. "The addition of Kinnate's next generation MEK and c-MET research programs to our development pipeline illustrates the productivity of our capability-based discovery engine, which is delivering on our goal of bringing forward one new IND a year. Targeted therapies have tremendous potential to help patients, but only about ten percent of patients with advanced or metastatic cancer are eligible for currently approved targeted therapies. We look forward to continued progress powered by our Kinnate Discovery Engine and the impact we can have on the lives of those battling cancer."

In-House Brain-Penetrant MEK Inhibitor Designed for Optimal Control in Potential Commercial Opportunities

KIN-7136 is designed to be a next generation brain-penetrant MEK inhibitor for investigation in advanced adult solid tumors, primarily non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), that are MAPK pathway-driven, including those with brain metastases.

Kinnate expects to enter the clinic with KIN-7136 in the second half of 2023, pending U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance on its investigational new drug (IND) application. The goal of the Phase 1 clinical trial will be to establish safety and tolerability, and generate understanding of the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and early clinical activity of KIN-7136 as a monotherapy.

In parallel, the company intends to evaluate KIN-7136 combined with exarafenib, Kinnate's investigational pan-RAF inhibitor. Kinnate plans to prioritize exploring the KIN-7136 and exarafenib combination in BRAF Class I patients with NSCLC that have been previously treated with a RAF inhibitor and patients with NRAS mutant melanoma. This approach enables access to a potentially broader patient population to be evaluated with exarafenib, including those with brain metastases. KIN-7136 may serve as part of the company's long-term RAF combination strategy.

Today, the company separately provided a preliminary update on the combination arm of the ongoing Phase 1 KN-8701 clinical trial evaluating exarafenib with binimetinib, a first generation MEK inhibitor with minimal brain penetrant properties, in patients primarily with NRAS mutant melanoma.

In-House, Highly Selective c-MET Inhibitor Designed for Broad Mutational Coverage

Research has shown that acquired resistance to approved and in-development c-MET inhibitors limits clinical benefit. Up to 35% of patients treated with approved c-MET inhibitors develop on-target resistance mutations, leaving them with limited treatment options and a poor prognosis. In patients with NSCLC, about 3-4% of patients present with actionable MET exon 14 alterations.

KIN-8741 is designed to be a highly selective c-MET inhibitor with broad mutational coverage, including acquired resistance mutations, across a variety of solid tumors in which c-MET is overexpressed, such as NSCLC.

Kinnate expects to enter the clinic with KIN-8741 in the first half of 2024, pending FDA clearance on its IND application.

CDK12 Program Update

The company will deprioritize development for its CDK12 program and evaluate strategic alternatives as it deepens focus on its two clinical-stage assets and advances development of its MEK and c-MET programs.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on expanding on the promise of targeted therapies for those battling cancer. The company is developing medicines for known oncogenic drivers where there are no approved targeted drugs and to overcome the limitations of marketed cancer therapies, such as non-responsiveness or acquired and intrinsic resistance. Kinnate has two lead clinical programs being studied in solid tumors with RAF, NRAS and FGFR-driven alterations, and is rapidly progressing a pipeline of additional small molecule drug candidates as part of the Kinnate Discovery Engine. The company is driven by the urgency and knowledge that patients are waiting for new, effective cancer medicines. For more information, visit Kinnate.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

