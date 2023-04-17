Securance Consulting's Cybersecurity Grant Support Helps Governments Qualify for Federal Funding through the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP)

Securance Consulting's cybersecurity grant support assists government organizations in qualifying for the SLCGP, a federal initiative that provides state, tribal, and local governments with the funding needed to develop cybersecurity plans and mitigate risks.

As the cyber threat landscape continues to evolve, so must the ways in which organizations protect themselves. The government sector, in particular, faces considerable challenges obtaining the funding and resources needed to secure its technologies and the organization’s, employees’, and citizens’ data.

To help state, local, and tribal governments address cyber risks and threats, Congress established the SLCGP, which awards grants for cybersecurity initiatives and projects. Because the application process can be daunting for entities without technical expertise internally, Securance offers cybersecurity grant support to help state, tribal, and local governments qualify and receive funding from the SLCGP.

Important Things to Know About the SLCGP

Before applying, government organizations should be aware of the following:

- There will be $1 billion in grants distributed over the next three fiscal years.

- All 56 U.S. states and territories are eligible to apply for SLCGP funds.

- Each state and territory must establish a Cybersecurity Planning Committee that coordinates, develops, and approves a cybersecurity plan.

- Local governments must submit an investment justification to their state to receive funding from the state. Local governments may not receive funds directly from the federal government.

- States that receive federal funding under the SLCGP must give at least 80 percent of awarded funds to local governments.

How Securance Helps

Over the past 21 years, Securance has supported hundreds of state governments and municipalities. Securance helps governments qualify for the SLCGP by:

- Conducting a cybersecurity capabilities assessment against the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) and other best practices.

- Reviewing and testing cyber resilience, incident response, and continuity of operations plans.

- Identifying threats, risks, and vulnerabilities facing IT and operational technology (OT) systems.

- Developing a prioritized roadmap, implementation plan, and investment justification based on the capabilities statement.

“The SLCGP is a great opportunity that state and local governments should absolutely take advantage of,” said Paul Ashe, president of Securance. “The public sector deals with more cyber threats, sensitive information, and bigger losses in the aftermath of a cyberattack. Through our cybersecurity grant support services, we want to help government agencies receive the budget and IT resources needed to safeguard the nation’s critical assets, data, and citizens.”

Securance’s senior consulting team weighed in on the most common struggles government organizations face when trying to improve cybersecurity:

Inadequate budgets and IT resources are the most common obstacles state and local governments face when it comes to cybersecurity. The SLCGP can resolve these issues for qualifying governments by providing the dedicated funds needed to invest in executive-level IT consultants, perform cybersecurity assessments, and mitigate risks.

Conclusion

State and local governments can receive expert-level guidance from Securance to qualify for federal funding to support their cybersecurity initiatives. Contact Securance to get started.

