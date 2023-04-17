Bay Area Mastermind launches Founders Group – focused on helping new businesses and entrepreneurs grow

Bay Area Mastermind, the leading mastermind group for business owners and entrepreneurs within the San Jose and surrounding areas, announces the launch of its new Founders Group.

“While our Mastermind Group is focused on helping well established businesses scale, overcome hurdles, and to work ON their business instead of IN the business, our newly launching Founders Group focuses on much younger businesses who are still in the pre-launch or recently launched stage.” says Shapiro.

The Bay Area Mastermind's Founders Group not only allows new business owners and entrepreneurs to prepare for the Mastermind Group, but provides them with the necessary resources and tools to be successful. The Founders Group provides its members with the opportunity to network with other vetted founders just getting their bearings, discuss both wins and challenges, receive crucial feedback from the group, and participate in a member hot seat.

While the Founders Group encourages all entrepreneurs and founders, there is an application process to verify that the business and founder qualify and are ready to get the most out of the group. Bay Area Mastermind asks that businesses applying meet the following minimum requirements:

That the business is about to launch or was recently launched and is making between $0-$40k in MRR (monthly recurring revenue); that those in attendance be a founder, entrepreneur, or bootstrapper; that employees and franchisee owners not apply, as well as prospective businesses that do not have an idea or existing product or service yet.

"Launching a business is both exhilarating and challenging. That's why insights and peer advisory from Bay Area entrepreneurs that have been there before is so valuable. We love to help newly launching businesses get off the ground and prove themselves with a supportive community of fellow budding entrepreneurs, connections, and resources. Our Founders group is where the networking, connecting, learning, and launching can all happen. And not just at our in person meetings, but between meetings as part of our member community."

While most members are located within the San Jose and general Silicon Valley Bay Area, some members come from as far away as San Francisco, Santa Cruz, Berkeley, and beyond.

The kick-off meeting for the Founders Group is on Tuesday, April 25th at 9am PST.

The Founders Group will be a longstanding group with qualifying members meeting monthly to establish, launch, and grow their businesses - allowing them to eventually qualify and join Bay Area Mastermind’s Mastermind Group for established scaling businesses.

To learn more about Bay Area Mastermind’s Mastermind Groups and Founders Group and to see if one qualifies, visit BayAreaMastermind.com today.

