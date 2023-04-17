Leading Electrical And Communication Solutions Company, IECC Electrical Pty Ltd, Continues To Show Excellence With The Homebush Social Housing Project

IECC Infinity Electrical, Fire, and Communications is providing numerous crucial services for the Homebush Social Housing project. This innovative company serves residential, commercial, and government clients with outstanding results.

IECC Electrical Pty Ltd, Infinity Electrical, Fire, and Communications, has spent the last 19 years as a leading provider of electrical and communications solutions. This all-purpose company has an extensive history of providing these services for residential, commercial, and even government projects.

With a focus on being at the forefront of new innovations, IECC strives for excellence and cutting-edge solutions. As one of the few highly accredited electrical, fire, and communications teams in Australia, IECC is a trusted and committed organization with a passion for projects that benefit the community.

Most recently, IECC has been working on the Homebush Social Housing Project. This project included aspects of all of the services IECC provides, from commercial applications in common areas to residential electrical work in the rooms. Fire, Communications, Security, and more were included in IECC's work.

IECC's work on the Homebush Social Housing Project

IECC has been lending its expertise to the Homebush Social Housing Project in numerous ways. The project consists of both an existing building and new construction, and IECC has been helping with both.

In the existing building, IECC has upgraded the old electrical to ensure everything is up to date and compliant. In the new building, they completed an entire installation for electrical, outfitting everything with a high standard in service and technology.

Access control, Security and Communication systems for the back building were added to all of the rooms. The IECC team also installed a WiFi network to every floor to ensure a robust and reliable connection for everyone in the buildings.

Next, IECC linked both buildings' electrical, fire, and communication services together to provide an overall system that encompasses the entire project..

From the electrical panels and wiring to the access control in individual rooms, IECC installed and programmed the latest in cutting-edge technology to the entire project.

Conclusion

IECC has been trusted with numerous residential, commercial, and government projects in Australia for the last 19 years. This highly skilled team works hard to keep their services up to the front of the innovations in electrical and communications.

By partnering with superior suppliers and industry associations, IECC can constantly be on the front lines of cutting-edge products and technologies so that they can always offer the very best to their customers.

The Homebush Social Housing Project is just one of the many that IECC has worked on. They've carried out complex work in assisted living facilities, apartment complexes, hospitals, studios, golf clubs, and even retail stores. Regardless of the type of project, IECC provides the same committed level of service and high-quality results.

IECC's talented and dedicated team is ready to take on any challenge, from fire alarm systems to upgrading existing electrical systems to installing security systems.

Media Contact

IECC Electrical Pty Ltd

Ali Beydoun

Australia