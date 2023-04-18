Motobyo Launches Crowdfunded Capital Raise Campaigns with Netcapital and Fundable

Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, today launched two crowdfunded capital raise campaigns for individual investors with industry leaders Netcapital and Fundable.

Motobyo’s founders committed $1.1 million in capital investment to support itds early pre-launch efforts and then raised $2.5 million in additional funds to support the Company’s August 2022 beta launch in the Greater Philadelphia DMA.