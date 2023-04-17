Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,302 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,670 in the last 365 days.

Council President Glass to be Joined by Maryland Delegate Palakovich Carr for a Media Availability Today at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, April 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 17, 2023

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will be joined by Maryland Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr for a media availability today at 1:30 p.m. Delegate Palakovich Carr, chair of the Montgomery County House Delegation, will discuss the $1.1 billion that state senators and delegates secured for Montgomery County during the 2023 legislative session, which concluded on April 10.

Glass will discuss upcoming Council and committee worksessions on the FY24 Operating Budget, the FY23-29 Capital Improvements Program and other Council matters. 

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.    

The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).  

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information. 

# # #

Release ID: 23-136
Media Contact: Lucia Jimenez 240-777-7832
Categories: Evan Glass

You just read:

Council President Glass to be Joined by Maryland Delegate Palakovich Carr for a Media Availability Today at 1:30 p.m.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more