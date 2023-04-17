Council President Glass to be Joined by Maryland Delegate Palakovich Carr for a Media Availability Today at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, April 17 - For Immediate Release: Monday, April 17, 2023

Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will be joined by Maryland Delegate Julie Palakovich Carr for a media availability today at 1:30 p.m. Delegate Palakovich Carr, chair of the Montgomery County House Delegation, will discuss the $1.1 billion that state senators and delegates secured for Montgomery County during the 2023 legislative session, which concluded on April 10.

Glass will discuss upcoming Council and committee worksessions on the FY24 Operating Budget, the FY23-29 Capital Improvements Program and other Council matters.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.

The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. to Lucia Jimenez at Lucia.Jimenez@montgomerycountymd.gov to receive the Zoom login information.

# # #