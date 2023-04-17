Governor Cooper Announces Aircraft Maintenance Company Will Create 85 Jobs with Greensboro Expansion

NORTH CAROLINA, April 17 - TAT Piedmont Aviation, an aviation Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) company, will expand its operations near the Piedmont Triad International Airport and create 85 jobs, Governor Roy Cooper announced today. The company will invest $12.8 million to increase the service capacity of its Guilford County facilities, marking the latest expansion of the state’s vibrant aerospace industry in the Greensboro area.

“Aviation and aerospace companies of every stripe are choosing North Carolina as the best place to grow their business,” said Governor Cooper. “The state’s investments in workforce training for this industry are really paying off, which is why good employers like Piedmont Aviation continue to expand and grow in North Carolina.”

TAT Piedmont Aviation, a subsidiary of TAT Technologies [NASDAQ: TATT], has been in operation for six decades and enjoys a long history serving its stable of satisfied clients. The company’s roster of well know customers include Boeing, Airbus, Gulfstream, Delta Airlines, and FedEx, among others. The company specializes in MRO services for Auxiliary Power Units (APUs), landing gears, and Machining and Plating (MPG). TAT Piedmont’s project in Greensboro will add test equipment, production tooling, and new machinery to supplement its current operations.

“With our extensive history in North Carolina and especially Greensboro we are excited to be able to announce our next growth initiative here in 2023,” said Marty Cervellione, General Manager of TAT Piedmont Aviation. “With our new APU MRO capabilities and state of the art test facility we are very optimistic for the future growth of our footprint in this area.”

“The world’s aviation and aerospace companies have Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad squarely on their radar,” said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “We’re enjoying momentum with this industry because companies like TAT Piedmont Aviation recognize and appreciate both our existing workforce and the state’s commitment to keep our talent pipeline strong for their industry.”

While salaries will vary by job role, the company’s new positions overall will yield an average wage of $51,706, adding an estimated $4.3 million into the region’s economy every year from the increased payroll.

A performance-based grant of $200,000 from the One North Carolina Fund will help facilitate TAT Piedmont’s expansion. The OneNC Fund provides financial assistance to local governments to help attract economic investment and to create jobs. Companies receive no money upfront and must meet job creation and capital investment targets to qualify for payment. All OneNC grants require a matching grant from local governments and any award is contingent upon that condition being met.

“When one of our existing companies decides to expand in our area, there’s no better demonstration that Greensboro and the Piedmont Triad region is a great place to do business,” said N.C. Representative John Faircloth. “We’re proud that Piedmont Aviation is a growing member of our strong aviation and aerospace industry cluster.”

“Industry expansions like we’ve seen recently don’t happen by accident,” said N.C. Senator Michael Garrett. “Many people and organizations have been working hard behind the scenes for many years to prepare our infrastructure and our workforce systems to support growing aerospace companies like Piedmont Aviation.”

Partnering with the North Carolina Department of Commerce and the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina on this project were the North Carolina General Assembly, the North Carolina Community College System, Duke Energy, Guilford Technical Community College, Guilford County, the City of Greensboro, the Guilford County Economic Development Alliance and the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce.

