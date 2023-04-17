Anti-Racism Microgrant available for community-led projects

CANADA, April 17 - The province’s Anti-Racism Table is supporting community-led Anti-Racism work through another round of Anti-Racism Microgrant funding for 2023.

“The Government of PEI saw the amazing community work, which resulted from the Anti-Racism Microgrants and it was important for us to renew this funding initiative. Community-led projects are vital and help people learn about ways to address discrimination on the Island through creative activities." - Premier Dennis King.

"It’s critical to have youth, community members, organizations, and businesses all actively involved in making racism unacceptable in our schools, workplaces, and communities. We encourage all applicants to consider how their anti-racism projects can also address the challenges other equity-deserving groups face to make the province a better place for all," said chair of the Prince Edward Island Anti-Racism Table, Stephanie Arnold.

The Anti-Racism Microgrant is open to individuals, groups and organizations who can apply for funding under one of three streams:

youth applicants (age 14 - 24 years) can request funding ranging from $100 to $1,500

individuals can request funding ranging from $100 to $2,000

non-profit organizations and professional associations can request funding ranging from $1,000 to $5,000

To be eligible for funding, projects must help to address racism within Prince Edward Island by promoting racial equity and justice, creating safety for racialized communities and individuals, and building cohesion within racialized communities. Examples of activities or themes include:

creating educational tools to address racism (e.g. executive anti-racism training)

designing and implementing anti-racism initiatives

anti-racism through the arts

podcast or newsletter that discusses anti-racism

encouraging BIPOC representation (including youth) and participation on agencies, boards and commissions (ABCs)

hiring staff (e.g., project coordinator)

Applications for microgrant funding are being accepted until 5 p.m. on May 1, 2023 and must be addressed to the Anti-Racism Table. Questions and proposals can be submitted electronically to antiracismtable@gov.pe.ca.

Media contact:

Nicole Yeba

Executive Council Office

Bilingual Senior Communications Officer

ntyeba@gov.pe.ca