AEL offers free online participation in 2023 summer courses

The Academy of European Law is currently accepting applications to its 2023 summer courses, taking place on 19 – 30 June. Following the success of last year's initiative, a limited number of online places are offered free of charge to candidates of any nationality who are directly affected by the war in Ukraine, candidates from the Western Balkan states, or candidates who are living in a least-developed country.

Successful applicants will have the opportunity to participate in one of the following summer courses free of charge:

Law students, legal professionals, professors, and researchers are encouraged to apply.

The deadline for applications is 24 April.