The EUI partners with Université Libre De Bruxelles

The EUI and the ULB share a similar mission to support the integration process of the European Union, through research and training of students, scholars, and experts on topics crucial to European and global affairs.

In the next five years, the two universities will collaborate in areas of mutual interest, namely political science, European studies, international relations, law, and economics.

Under the agreement, the EUI and ULB will promote a mobility scheme for master's students, doctoral, and post-doctoral researchers as well as joint executive education trainings, summer schools, workshops, and collaborative research projects. The partnership will further aim to explore teaching opportunities for EUI PhD researchers at the ULB in subjects related to their field of study and research.

The signing of the Partnership Agreement took place at the EUI Badia Fiesolana, where EUI President, Professor Renaud Dehousse welcomed the Rector of the ULB, Professor Annemie Schaus, who visited the EUI together with Professor Valérie Piette, ULB Academic Vice-Rector, Professor Anne Weyembergh, Vice-Rector of International Relations, Professor IEE François Foret, and Bénédicte Angelroth, Director of the Cabinet of the Rector.

On the occasion of the signing, Professor Schaus and the ULB delegation also visited the Historical Archives of the European Union at Villa Salviati. There, Archives Director, Dieter Schlenker and archivists walked Professor Schaus and ULB colleagues through a series of selected documents from the deposits.

Founded in 1834, ULB is a public-funded university based on the Humboldt model, which closely associates research and teaching. Its 12 faculties, schools, and institutes train students in all scientific disciplines. ULB's strong outward-looking stance to Europe and the world has resulted in the creation of the CIVIS European Alliance, as well as the setting up of many agreements, collaborations, and strategic partnerships with some of the world's top universities.

Any further information on this partnership may be obtained from the EUI External Relations office.