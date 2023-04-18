Keep North America working one tool at a time with KBC Tools & Machinery’s online Spring Sales Flyer

Submit Release
Now through June 30, 2023 MRO tooling budgets go further with KBC’s online flyer featuring savings from 5% up to 50% on thousands of the products industry uses.

USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Check out KBC Tools & Machinery’s new online only flyer highlighting top sellers, special buys, end of lines, and new product introductions from their 12 industrial categories: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, machinery, and clearance/end of lines.

New items include: Evolution 14” Metal Cutting Mitering Chop Shaw with 14” blade for burr free and cool cuts, Octane Chip Guard T-Slot Covers that make your t-slot tables look cool and eliminate time wasted cleaning t-slots throughout the day, and KBC 4 Flute Solid Carbide Single End Mills from 1/32” to ½” Made in Canada, (KBC # 4-326-002 to 4-326-032).

Discounts really add up when working on making tooling budgets go far. Here are a few great deals in the current KBC sales flyer: 30% off KBC 3 Piece Set-Up & Inspection Kit- includes a 1” dial indicator with .001” graduations, a mini mag base, and a 22 piece indicator set for all inspection and set up needs, (KBC Part #8-135-0010 ), 25% off 6”, 8”, and 12” Starrett Dial Calipers with thumb operated fine adjustment roll for accurate measurements of outside/inside diameters and depth - Series 3202, (KBC Part # 1-855-61466, 1-855-61467, and 1-855-61468), and 25% off KBC 3 Piece Titanium Coated Step Drill Set with 1/8”-1/2”, 3/16” – ½”, and ¼” – ¾” drills that allow you to deburr as you drill, (KBC Part #5-331-3682).

Plus, get more tools for the money with free offers, such as: Buy a Korloy RM3 Indexable Shoulder Mill and get the XNKT inserts for free, (KBC Part #1-244R-014K/019, Trico Type "DL" Spray Cooling Unit, like a complete spray cooling system at a fraction of the cost and get a free quart of Tri-Cool, (KBC Part #1-439-30655) (Free Quart of Tri-Cool), and get a KBC 9" x 16" Horizontal Bandsaw with a free high speed band saw blade, (KBC Part #6-271-025).

The KBC Purchasing Team bought big to offer special discounts to the manufacturing world. Here are a few of those special buys: 30% off Carborundum EZ Touch Contour Sponges that can be used wet or dry and are washable, (KBC Part #1-632-70121/70124), 25% off Shaviv Mango II E100S Bonus Pack complete with 10 blades, a holder, and a free Mango handle, (KBC Part #1-457-360), and 30% off Legacy 7 Pc. Flexzilla® High Flow Couplers & Plug Set, (KBC Part #1-914L-A53457FZ.)

These deals are for those doing maintenance and repair work on a production line, creating fixtures for building airplane wings, making molds for automotive components, setting up a machine shop for high school or university students, creating valves for pumps for food, liquids, and batteries, creating custom components as a job shop, building a custom motorcycle from scratch, etc. we have the tools and accessors to get the job done and keep North America working.

Plus, clients receive a Free Bondhus 5 Piece Screwdriver Set, (KBC part #1-927-02308 ), a $37.13 US Value. Free with any online order of $199 US or more until June 30, 2023. ($57.54 Canadian Value. Free with any online order of $249 Canadian or more.)

Here is the link to KBC’s Spring Sales Flyers:

USA - https://www.kbctools.com/products/search/040123SaleFlyerProduct

CANADA - https://www.kbctools.ca/products/search/040123SaleFlyerProduct

Happy tooling.

KBC Tools & Machinery has been providing the metalworking industry with the best tools at the best prices since 1965: cutting tools, indexable tooling, fluids, work holding, abrasives, measuring & inspection equipment, toolroom accessories, hand tools, shop supplies, power & air tools, and machinery. KBC is proud to be certified as a WBE company in Canada and a WBENC company in The USA. KBC is one of the leading metal cutting tool and machinery catalogue houses in North America with 3 locations complete with showroom in Canada: Mississauga, ON; Oldcastle, ON; and Delta, BC; and 4 locations in The U.S.A.: Sterling Heights, MI; Sterling Heights, MI Machinery Showroom; Elk Grove Village, IL; and Fullerton, CA; KBC Tools & Machinery – www.kbctools.com - All Metal…All The Time !

