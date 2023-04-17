Automotive Lidar Market: A Comprehensive Overview of the Industry's Players and Trends

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 166.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 27.8%, Market trends – Increased investment in R&D in developed regions.

The advancement in automotive technology and the increase in automotive safety regulations are driving the demand for the market. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Automotive LiDAR Market is expected to reach USD 1,092.5 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. An increase in the research and development activities in the autonomous vehicle has propelled the demand for the market. The market for autonomous vehicles is continuously evolving to meet the requirement of the customers by collaborating with tech giants. Advancement in technology and awareness regarding Light Detection and Ranging for vehicle safety will create a demand for the product. Companies such as Uber, General Motors, Apple, and Waymo are involved in the development of autonomous vehicles. LiDAR is one of the key factors in autonomous vehicles, and the mass production of these autonomous vehicles will create a demand for the market product.

This study provides a comprehensive look at the Automotive LiDAR market from both a qualitative and quantitative perspective as well as crucial statistical information about the market. As of 2017, the research study provides historical data and offers forecasts up to 2027. Furthermore, the report describes emerging and established players of the market, providing an overview of their business, their product portfolio, their strategic alliances, and their plans for expansion. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of the Automotive LiDAR industry is expected to be significantly affected, especially due to movement restrictions and lockdowns affecting supply and demand. There has been a significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on several sectors of the global market.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The high demand for solid-state LiDAR is due to its cost-effective nature. Built on a silicon chip, a solid-state LiDAR is smaller and more irrepressible to vibrations. It can also adjust its directional focus, which is desirable for autonomous vehicle designers.

The autonomous vehicle is witnessing an increased demand as it helps reduce traffic congestion resulting in the efficient delivery of goods and services. It also facilitates better fuel efficiency and reduces carbon monoxide emission.

Most of the manufacturers are testing their autonomous vehicle technologies on battery electric vehicles. A positive customer perception, advancement in technology, and intervention from the government are focusing the attention on Battery Electric Vehicles.

These LiDAR technologies are generally used on bumper and grills location. A need for a better field view without any effect on the appearance of the vehicles is leading the demand for this segment.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Delphi Automotive PLC, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Velodyne LiDAR, Inc., First Sensor AG, Continental AG, Infineon Technologies AG, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Quanergy System Inc., Leddartech Inc., Innoviz Technologies Ltd.

Global Automotive LiDAR Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Image Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

2D Image Type

3D-Image Type

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Solid-State LiDAR

Mechanical/Scanning LiDAR

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

ICE

HEV

PHEV

Battery Electric

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

