At CAGR of 12.2% Mobile Banking Market is expected to reach $1,824.7 million by 2026 extensive analysis of the industry

Mobile Banking Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2026

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, the global mobile banking market study summarizes competitor analysis, business trends, and forthcoming market & technical analysis forecast. Moreover, the study exemplifies the value and major regional trends of the global mobile banking market in terms of market size, revenue size, and growth opportunities. All data pertaining to the mobile banking market are gathered from extremely trustworthy sources and carefully examined and verified by market experts.

The global mobile banking market was valued at $715.3 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,824.7 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2019 to 2026.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the key players operating in the mobile banking market include American Express Company, Bank of America Corporation, BNP Paribas S.A., Citigroup Inc., Crédit Agricole Group, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc., Société Générale S.A., Wells Fargo & Company. Other players operating in the value chain are Temenos Group AG, Capital Banking Solutions, Ally Financial Inc., Infosys Limited, and Strands, Inc.

Depending on the feature provided in applications, the products and services included in the mobile banking provide account balances and lists of latest transactions, remote check deposits, funds transferred between beneficiary accounts, electronic bill payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, and others.

The report also covers their tactical developments, such as product launches, acquisitions & mergers, new collaborations, joint alliances, research & development, investments, and regional development of significant companies in the industry at a global and regional level.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global mobile banking market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.

Key Points from the Report-

• Top players operating in the mobile banking market

• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities

• Regulations and development inclinations

• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies

• Venture Entrepreneurs

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global mobile banking market share with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the mobile banking market size is provided in the report.

• Comprehensive quantitative mobile banking market analysis of the mobile banking industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the mobile banking market trends.

• Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the mobile banking market forecast.

Mobile Banking Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

• By Transaction

Consumer-to-consumer

Consumer-to-business

• By Platform

Android

iOS

Others

• By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, India, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)