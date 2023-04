SR2 in Sen: Available for scheduling - 2023-04-17

WISCONSIN, April 17 - To renumber and amend senate rule 8 (4); to amend senate rule 4 (8), senate rule 11 (6), senate rule 18 (1b), senate rule 25 (1) (c), senate rule 25 (4) (b), senate rule 28, senate rule 33 (2), senate rule 34 (1), senate rule 35, senate rule 36 (2) (a), senate rule 36 (2) (c), senate rule 41 (1) (a), senate rule 41 (1) (b), senate rule 47 (5) and senate rule 98 (4); and to create senate rule 8 (4) (b) and senate rule 18 (1f); Relating to: the senate rules.