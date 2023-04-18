Confidant Health and AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire Team up to Address Addiction and Mental Health

Confidant Health

Confidant's model will supplement and support the current system and help to achieve a shared goal of improved well-being across the state.” — Jill FitzGerald, SVP of Clinical Operations

AMHERST, NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA, April 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Confidant Health, a tech-enabled behavioral healthcare provider, announced they are partnering with AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire on a value-based care initiative that will expand access to high-quality mental health and addiction treatment services across the state.

Newly released figures show that 2022 was the worst year for overdose deaths in New Hampshire since 2017. Additionally, according to NAMI, Granite Staters have limited access to in-network and local mental health services, resulting in lack of treatment or high cost. In partnering with Amerihealth Caritas New Hampshire, Confidant Health will provide mental health and addiction treatment services virtually and in-person at little to no-cost to the beneficiary.

“We’re grateful to collaborate with AmeriHealth Caritas New Hampshire to enhance access to mental health and addiction treatment services using an evidence-based model of care and our proprietary software.” Said Sam Arsenault Wilson, Chief Quality Officer and Co-Founder of Confidant Health. “By joining AmeriHealth’s network in NH, our goal is to provide measurable outcomes improvement to members.”

Confidant Health delivers personalized services for a range of behavioral health conditions, with a specialization in substance use disorder treatment, through a hybrid in-person and virtual model. Confidant provides access to medication for opioid use disorder, the gold standard treatment option which is shown to reduce deaths and negative outcomes. Confidant also offers therapy, psychiatry, coaching services and app-based DIY resources and exercises.

"As a New Hampshire local I'm thrilled to partner with my community to fill the current behavioral health gaps with Confidant's mental health and addiction services. While there are so many people working very hard across the state, the need is simply overwhelming the system" said Jill FitzGerald, SVP of Clinical Operations at Confidant Health. "Confidant's model will supplement and support the current system and help to achieve a shared goal of improved well-being across the state."

About Confidant Health: Confidant Health is a virtual substance use and mental health clinic dedicated to offering evidence-based care for individuals and families. Confidant offers clinical services, including medications and therapy, in Connecticut, Virginia, Texas, Florida, and New Hampshire. Confidant offers coaching services, support groups, and education around substance use and mental health to people everywhere.