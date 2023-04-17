Check out the New Trailer and Poster for Lionsgate's "White Bird," based on R.J. Palacio's book

Lionsgate White Bird

COMING TO SELECT THEATERS ON AUGUST 18 AND IN THEATERS EVERYWHERE ON AUGUST 25

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the best-selling author of Wonder, the book that sparked a movement to "choose kind," comes the inspirational next chapter. In White Bird, we follow Julian (Bryce Gheisar), who has struggled to belong ever since he was expelled from his former school for his treatment of Auggie Pullman. To transform his life, Julian's grandmother (Helen Mirren) finally reveals to Julian her own story of courage — during her youth in Nazi-occupied France, a boy shelters her from mortal danger. They find first love in a stunning, magical world of their own creation, while the boy's mother (Gillian Anderson) risks everything to keep her safe. From director Marc Forster (Finding Neverland and Christopher Robin), screenwriter Mark Bomback, and based on R.J. Palacio's book, White Bird: A Wonder Story, like Wonder before it, is an uplifting movie about how one act of kindness can live on forever. White Bird will open in select theaters August 18th and in theaters everywhere on August 25th.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Participant, a Lionsgate/Mandeville Films production, in association with 2DUX2 Productions.

Directed by: Marc Forster

Starring: Ariella Glaser, Orlando Schwerdt, Bryce Gheisar, with Gillian Anderson, and Helen Mirren

Screenplay by: Mark Bomback

Based on the Book by: R.J. Palacio

Produced by: Todd Lieberman, p.g.a., David Hoberman, p.g.a., R.J. Palacio

Lionsgate White Bird Trailer