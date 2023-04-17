Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,264 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,574 in the last 365 days.

His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters

Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, commander of U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, U.S. 5th Fleet and Combined Maritime Forces, welcomed His Majesty the King along with U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain Steven Bondy. The leaders and His Majesty the King discussed U.S. Navy and regional partner operations, including efforts to strengthen international cooperation at sea and integrate unmanned and artificial intelligence technology.

“We are highly honored to host His Majesty the King, and we are deeply grateful for our longstanding strategic partnership with the Kingdom of Bahrain,” said Cooper. “Bahrain remains a strong U.S. ally and important leader in regional maritime security.”

In addition to U.S. 5th Fleet, Bahrain hosts the headquarters for two U.S.-led international maritime partnerships: Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) and the International Maritime Security Construct (IMSC).

CMF is the largest maritime partnership in the world, consisting of naval forces from 38 partner nations that contribute to four operational task forces across the Middle East. IMSC an 11-nation naval coalition formed three years ago in response to threats to merchant mariners transiting regional waters. Bahrain is a member of both organizations.  

His Majesty the King last visited U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in August 2019.

U.S. 5th Fleet includes 8,000 American personnel and families stationed in Bahrain and operating in the Arabian Gulf, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea, parts of the Indian Ocean and three critical choke points at the Strait of Hormuz, Suez Canal and Bab al-Mandeb.

You just read:

His Majesty the King of Bahrain Visits U.S. 5th Fleet Headquarters

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more