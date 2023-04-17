At CAGR of 14.7% Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market : BANGO, PLC., BOKU, INC., DIMOCO, FORTUMO OÜ, CENTILI, COMVIVA

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research, the global direct carrier billing platform market study summarizes competitor analysis, business trends, and forthcoming market & technical analysis forecast. Moreover, the study exemplifies the value and major regional trends of the global direct carrier billing platform market in terms of market size, revenue size, and growth opportunities. All data pertaining to thedirect carrier billing platform market are gathered from extremely trustworthy sources and carefully examined and verified by market experts.

The direct carrier billing platform market was valued at $55.56 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $172.35 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 14.7% from 2019 to 2026.

Report Sample PDF

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6041

In addition, direct carrier billing (DCB) platform acts as an intermediary between content providers and mobile network operators (MNO) in the market. The platform connects merchants with the e-billing, identity, and sales systems of mobile network operators.

Competitive Landscape-

The report provides a comprehensive direct carrier billing platform analysis of the key players operating in the market such as Bango, plc., Boku, Inc., DIMOCO, Fortumo, Centili, Comviva, NTT DOCOMO, Singtel, Mobiyo, and Digital Turbine Inc.

The report also covers their tactical developments, such as product launches, acquisitions & mergers, new collaborations, joint alliances, research & development, investments, and regional development of significant companies in the industry at a global and regional level.

Assessment of Strategic Partnerships-

The global direct carrier billing platform market is evaluated on the premise of product or service, industry vertical, application, and region. The market has included regions from North America (Mexico, Canada, and the United States), Europe (Italy, Germany, France, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the rest of the continent), Asia-Pacific (Japan, Australia, South Korea, China, India, and the rest of the Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East).

The expert specialists at Allied Market Research keep in-depth analyses of the market environment and accurately predict the necessary driving and restraining factors. The stakeholders can build their business plans on these factors.

Inquire before Buying this Research @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6041

Key Points from the Report-

• Top players operating in the direct carrier billing platform market

• Major revenue-generating sectors with regional trends and opportunities

• Regulations and development inclinations

• Portfolios of companies, along with their financial information and investment strategies

• Venture Entrepreneurs

Key Benefits for Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market:

•The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global market share with the current direct carrier billing platform market trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

•Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the direct carrier billing platform market growth is provided in the report.

•Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry from 2019 to 2026 is provided to enable stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

•Extensive analysis of the key segments of the of the global direct carrier billing platform industry helps understand the content and operating system across the globe.

•Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Direct Carrier Billing Platform Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

•By Content

Applications & Games

Video & Audio Contents

Others

•By Operating System

Android Device

iOS Device

Other Devices

•By Region

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Japan, India, China, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players BANGO, PLC., BOKU, INC., DIMOCO, FORTUMO OÜ, CENTILI, COMVIVA, NTT DOCOMO, SINGTEL, MOBIYO, DIGITAL TURBINE INC.

More Reports:

UAE Core Banking Solutions Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/uae-core-banking-solutions-market-A10153

Robo-advisory Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/robo-advisory-market

Gift Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gift-cards-market

Core Banking Solutions Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/core-banking-solutions-market-A08726

RegTech Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/regtech-market

Online Banking Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/online-banking-market