Elegant Estate With Serene Lakefront Views Enters Market For $6.995 Million

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An impressive lakefront estate in The Lake Club has entered the market for $6.995 million. Ideally placed on over 1.5 acres, this awe-inspiring residence overlooks views of the lake and clubhouse. Located at 15420 Anchorage Place, this listing is marketed exclusively by Donna Soda and Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office. The listing details may be viewed here.



Artfully constructed in 2012 by London Bay Homes, this four-bedroom, four-bath and three-partial bath estate is brimming with an array of sophisticated finishes from stunning travertine stone and wood flooring to majestic archways and designer lighting. A gated tree-lined walkway framed by lush landscaping welcomes guests into a luxurious interior effortlessly merging indoor and outdoor spaces for ease of entertaining. The kitchen is a chef’s delight featuring custom cabinetry, high-end stainless steel appliances and a hidden walk-in pantry. A bonus room boasts a projection screen, game room and access to the covered second-floor terrace capturing views of the pool, lake and patio. The owner’s suite showcases French doors and presents a spectacular spa-inspired sanctuary. Additional impressive appointments include an office, wet bar, elevator and walk-in climate-controlled wine room.

A wall of glass sliding doors open to an outdoor oasis with multiple covered and uncovered seating areas, outdoor kitchen, fireplace and a saltwater infinity-edge pool. The property is also equipped with two two-car garages and remote-controlled screens on the patio. Residents of The Lake Club enjoy access to a clubhouse with restaurant, two resort-style swimming pools, fitness center and a multitude of recreational activities.

Quote:

“This exceptional architectural masterpiece showcases elevated designer details, custom finishes and the ultimate in indoor-outdoor living. Its world-class amenities are paired with a sought-after location in one of Lakewood Ranch’s most distinguished communities.”

- Donna Soda and Joel Schemmel, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

About Premier Sotheby’s International Realty

Headquartered in Naples, Florida, Premier Sotheby’s International Realty has over 1,400 sales professionals in 40 locations throughout Florida and North Carolina. Premier Sotheby’s International Realty also benefits from an association with the storied Sotheby's auction house, established in 1744. The brokerage was founded by The Lutgert Companies, a prominent member of Southwest Florida’s business community since 1964, and is proudly associated with Peerage Realty Partners. For more information, visit premiersothebysrealty.com .

