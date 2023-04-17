Next Wave Insurance Canada Announces Name Change to CannGen Insurance Canada

/EIN News/ -- CannGen Canada Gains International Synergy With Established CannGen Brand





TORONTO, Ontario , April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – CannGen Canada Insurance Services (“CannGen Canada'' or the “Company”), the premier insurance provider writing comprehensive “seed to sale” insurance protection policies in the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries, announced today a Company name change and new growth strategies. Since 2018, CannGen Canada was previously Next Wave Insurance Canada, and will offer the same coverage options for clients in the cannabis industry under the new corporate name, which has international recognition for insurance excellence.

Based in Toronto, ON, Next Wave Insurance Canada (“NWIC”) is a subsidiary of Diversified Risk Holdings, LLC (“DRH”). NWIC was launched to provide insurance solutions to the cannabis, CBD and hemp industries in Canada. DRH is a holding company that also owns CannGen Insurance Services, LLC (“CannGen”). With origins dating back to 2008 in California, CannGen is the first and largest Managing General Underwriter exclusively focused on offering an all lines solution to medicinal and recreational cannabis operations in all legal U.S. states. The name change from NWIC to CannGen Canada represents synergy among the CannGen brands internationally, including the United States and European Union.

CannGen Canada writes the following lines:

Property

Boiler and Machinery

Crime

General Liability

Products Liability

Product Recall

Directors & Officers Liability

Errors & Omissions Liability

“Our team has established ourselves to be the Canadian insurance partner of choice for all legal cannabis companies by providing valuable asset protection to business owners through best-in-class coverage offering,” said Kelli Hunt, Senior Vice President of CannGen Canada. “We cover all parts of the supply chain from seed to sale for Licensed Health Canada, or provincial, Licensed Producers, Wholesale, Extractors, Retailers, Building Owners and Ancillary services to the cannabis industry. We look forward to continuing to provide these award-winning services under our new name, CannGen Canada.”

