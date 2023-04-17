AHIMA® Appoints Amy Mosser as Interim CEO

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Health Information Management Association® (AHIMA®), today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Amy Mosser as interim chief executive officer, effective June 9. Mosser currently serves as chief growth officer for AHIMA. This appointment follows Wylecia Wiggs Harris’s, PhD, CAE, decision to resign after serving as CEO since 2018. The AHIMA Board of Directors has started a search process for a permanent CEO.

AHIMA President/Chair of the Board Jennifer Mueller, MBA, RHIA, SHIMSS, FACHE, FAHIMA, said, “Amy is the right leader to ensure that AHIMA continues to execute on its strategic plan and deliver on its promise to its members and other stakeholders. As a critical member of our executive team for the past four years, she will be the steadfast leader AHIMA needs as we complete our search for the next CEO.”

She continued, “I would like to thank Wylecia for her five years of service to the organization. AHIMA has made tremendous strides under her leadership. She has laid a solid foundation for our continued growth.”

Amy said, “I am pleased to serve as the interim CEO of AHIMA during this period of transition and join Jennifer in thanking Wylecia for her leadership. AHIMA will remain focused on its mission, impact, and growth and remain steadfast as a leading voice of health information.”

For media inquiries, please contact Erin Wendel-Ritter at erin.wendel-ritter@ahima.org.

